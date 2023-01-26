ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Herald Community Newspapers

Warehouse to fill Inwood site, vacant since 1987

After years of vacancy, 175 Roger Ave. in Inwood is expected to be transformed into modern warehouse space of 60,000-square-feet by 2024. Inwood 175, LLC and AJM Capital II, LLC have submitted a final engineering report for review by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, which states that cleanup requirements have been achieved to fully protect public health and the environment for the proposed site use. The property was designated as a brownfield site by the DEC and designated for cleanup. A brownfield site is a contaminated property.
MANHATTAN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Giant humpback found washed up at Lido Beach Monday morning

A giant male humpback whale was found washed ashore at Lido Beach early Monday morning, according to Nassau County Police. A police spokesman at Mineola headquarters said officers received a call about the whale just before 6 am. Police said the whale appeared to have no wounds or entanglements, but...
LIDO BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

East Rockaway jumps into playoff picture

This winter has been not so much a tale of two seasons as it's been the story of a single slow burn for the East Rockaway girls' basketball team, whose long-game payout has begun to ramp up as the regular season winds down. A deliberately rough non-league schedule was the...
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Officials criticize Lawrence resident's assault plea deal

A plea deal that will have the ringleader of a physical attack on Lawrence resident Joey Borgen serving only six months in jail was strongly criticized by Jewish leaders, including Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Borgen was assaulted and pepper-sprayed by men in Times Square on May 20, 2021. Police...
LAWRENCE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Shooting woes plague Freeport

Freeport’s second lengthy win streak of the season came to an end Saturday morning when it was unable to overcome a poor shooting performance against the same Massapequa team that stopped its first hot stretch. Alexa Cirabasi poured in a game-high 20 points and Briana Neary added 13 as...
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Beach seeks positive finish

Long Beach came painfully close to putting together its first winning streak of the season, but young New Hyde Park star Maeve Downing had other plans Jan. 24. Downing, an eighth-grader, scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as New Hyde Park outlasted the Marines in overtime, 48-45, in a Nassau Conference A1 girls’ basketball matchup. Her performance offset one of Long Beach’s most balanced scoring efforts of the season with five players producing at least 7 points, led by sophomore Franky DeCicco’s dozen.
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

West Hempstead in playoff race

The past four seasons for West Hempstead’s boys basketball program have been a struggle with just five wins over that span. This winter though, things have changed for the better as the Rams have surpassed that win total (seven) and are in the playoff conversation in Conference B2. To...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont stays hot, tops Kennedy

Juggling the lineup has been a constant for Elmont girls’ basketball head coach Pete Lawson, who was forced to make another adjustment prior to last Friday’s Conference A2 clash with Kennedy after leading scorer and rebounder Charlotte Hines went down with an injury in the previous game. However,...
ELMONT, NY

