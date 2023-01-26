SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It was a big day for the Siouxland Soup Kitchen on Jan. 29. Volunteers are now serving the public on Sundays. Siouxland News' Taylor Deckert stopped by during the dinner hour to see how things were going, as workers try to meet the growing need of feeding a hot meal to those in need.

