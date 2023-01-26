ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

RAGBRAI 50 heading back to its beginnings with a start in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, most commonly known as RAGBRAI, is celebrating its 50th ride in 2023. Known for its 8-day bicycle trek from the Missouri River in Western Iowa to the Mississippi River in Eastern Iowa, RAGBRAI is also about camaraderie, music, food and most importantly celebrating community.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Vehicle crashes into Pronto Express on Hwy 75

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: Sioux City Police say that a 19-year-old was driving a 2005 Chevy Trail Blazer when he slid on slush and ice and into the building. The teen knocked out the glass on the south side of the Pronto Express on Hwy 75. The building...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Snow and wind causing hazardous driving conditions across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several inches of snow have fallen across much of the tri-state region overnight and will continue throughout much of Saturday. Several law enforcement agencies are reporting hazardous road conditions due to the falling and blowing snow. In Yankton County, South Dakota, several roads are partially...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City's Opa Time restaurant destroyed by early-morning fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local family-owned restaurant was gutted by an early morning fire in Sioux City on Jan. 29. Opa Time, a Greek-inspired restaurant on Hamilton Blvd., caught fire before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. The fire was reported by a passer-by who saw smoke coming from the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Robin Roberts to deliver 2023 Waitt Lecture at Morningside University

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC News’ Good Morning America, best-selling author, and president of Rock’n Robin Productions, will deliver the 2023 Waitt Lecture at Morningside University’s Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., on Wednesday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. The event is taking...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Akron Winter Swing Dance Concert

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Take a trip to the swinging past with an event bringing back that old-time music scene. The Akron Opera House is putting on a swing dance and concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 and anyone is welcome to join!. For those who would...
AKRON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy