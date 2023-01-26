Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Earleywine talks about future with Sioux City Schools as permanent Superintendent
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The man currently serving as interim superintendent for the Sioux City Community School District is talking about his decision to seek the job permanently. Dr. Rod Earleywine was chosen by the board to be the next permanent superintendent on Jan. 26. He says while he...
siouxlandnews.com
RAGBRAI 50 heading back to its beginnings with a start in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, most commonly known as RAGBRAI, is celebrating its 50th ride in 2023. Known for its 8-day bicycle trek from the Missouri River in Western Iowa to the Mississippi River in Eastern Iowa, RAGBRAI is also about camaraderie, music, food and most importantly celebrating community.
siouxlandnews.com
Vehicle crashes into Pronto Express on Hwy 75
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: Sioux City Police say that a 19-year-old was driving a 2005 Chevy Trail Blazer when he slid on slush and ice and into the building. The teen knocked out the glass on the south side of the Pronto Express on Hwy 75. The building...
siouxlandnews.com
Snow and wind causing hazardous driving conditions across Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several inches of snow have fallen across much of the tri-state region overnight and will continue throughout much of Saturday. Several law enforcement agencies are reporting hazardous road conditions due to the falling and blowing snow. In Yankton County, South Dakota, several roads are partially...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City's Opa Time restaurant destroyed by early-morning fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local family-owned restaurant was gutted by an early morning fire in Sioux City on Jan. 29. Opa Time, a Greek-inspired restaurant on Hamilton Blvd., caught fire before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. The fire was reported by a passer-by who saw smoke coming from the...
siouxlandnews.com
Robin Roberts to deliver 2023 Waitt Lecture at Morningside University
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC News’ Good Morning America, best-selling author, and president of Rock’n Robin Productions, will deliver the 2023 Waitt Lecture at Morningside University’s Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., on Wednesday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. The event is taking...
siouxlandnews.com
The Siouxland Soup Kitchen serves successful first Sunday meal in several years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It was a big day for the Siouxland Soup Kitchen on Jan. 29. Volunteers are now serving the public on Sundays. Siouxland News' Taylor Deckert stopped by during the dinner hour to see how things were going, as workers try to meet the growing need of feeding a hot meal to those in need.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Akron Winter Swing Dance Concert
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Take a trip to the swinging past with an event bringing back that old-time music scene. The Akron Opera House is putting on a swing dance and concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 and anyone is welcome to join!. For those who would...
siouxlandnews.com
Renovate Siouxland: Ida County King Theatre showing movies, thriving off live music shows
IDA GROVE, Iowa — We brought you to the opening of the Ida Grove King Theatre in 2019 when renovations were completed on the historic theatre. The theatre is slowly adding improvements each year. From thrillers, comedies, classics and more - the King Theatre is being revived into what...
Comments / 0