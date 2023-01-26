A graveside service for Larry Wayne Black, 72, of Cullman, will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Center Grove Baptist Cemetery. Reverend Roger Hood will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Black family. Mr. Black was born Aug. 2, 1950, to Glendale and Geneva Gilland Black. He passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at his residence. He loved playing golf, fishing, ball games, and watching his grandchildren play. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glendale and Geneva Gilland Black; sister-in-law, Vickie Black. Mr. Black is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Black; sons, Jason (Shannon) Black, Matt (Amber) Black, Josh (Kalina) Black, Jesse (Crystal) Black; daughters, Savannah Black, April Black; brothers, Billy (Angie) Black, Bobby Black; mother & father-in-law, Dean & Skip Gregory; sister & brother-in-law, Becky and Dan Stevens; grandchildren, Parker, Cody, and Dayne Black, Mason, Gannon and Stella Black, Zayley, Axl Black, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Griffin, Khloe, Jaycie and Addyson Black, Aubrey and Amelia Black; great grandchildren, Hudson Black and Anna Boosa. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Black family.

