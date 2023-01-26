Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo Cheerleading Tiger Boys Beat Gadsden Tiger Signs and WrestlingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSAlabama State
Related
southerntorch.com
Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
Fresh Meet ALABAMA Coming to Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Sunday, January 29th from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm the 801 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 is the place to be for the Fresh Meet ALABAMA event hosted by Fresh Meet Events and Elite Tuner.
wvtm13.com
Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested
ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
Obituary: Wanda Kay Witcher
A memorial service for Wanda Kay Witcher, 71, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan., 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness on Eva Road, with Kevin Rutherford officiating. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Witcher family. Mrs. Witcher passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at her residence. She was born April 16, 1951 to William Howard & Maybell Kilgo England. She was a registered nurse and was retired from Cullman Regional Hospital. She loved the ocean and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark Richter; sisters, Patricia Lee, Sandra Mathis, Pam Brown, and Syble Monk. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Shirley Witcher; son, Andrew Richter; daughter, Jennifer Richter; step-children, Marcie (Derrick) Barton, Keith Witcher, Tammy Witcher; daughter-in-law, Andria Sims; brother, Michael England; sisters, Cora Lowery, Glenda (Wilford) James; grandchildren, Emmaline Richter, Cayden Cammack, Cailey Cammack, Jeffrey (Kim) Witcher, Cody (Sabrina) Witcher, Candace (Justin) Knowles, Zach Braswell, Kaden Gardner, Mackenzie Hulsey, Dakota Smith, Judd Morton, Jacey Alvin; and a host of great-grandchildren, family and friends. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
Obituary: Larry Wayne Black
A graveside service for Larry Wayne Black, 72, of Cullman, will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Center Grove Baptist Cemetery. Reverend Roger Hood will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Black family. Mr. Black was born Aug. 2, 1950, to Glendale and Geneva Gilland Black. He passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at his residence. He loved playing golf, fishing, ball games, and watching his grandchildren play. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glendale and Geneva Gilland Black; sister-in-law, Vickie Black. Mr. Black is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Black; sons, Jason (Shannon) Black, Matt (Amber) Black, Josh (Kalina) Black, Jesse (Crystal) Black; daughters, Savannah Black, April Black; brothers, Billy (Angie) Black, Bobby Black; mother & father-in-law, Dean & Skip Gregory; sister & brother-in-law, Becky and Dan Stevens; grandchildren, Parker, Cody, and Dayne Black, Mason, Gannon and Stella Black, Zayley, Axl Black, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Griffin, Khloe, Jaycie and Addyson Black, Aubrey and Amelia Black; great grandchildren, Hudson Black and Anna Boosa. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Black family.
kentuckytoday.com
Single mother knew ‘life was the choice’
GEORGETOWN, Texas (BP) – Abortion was never an option for Whitney McCluskey. After earning a master’s degree in biblical counseling during her fourth stay in a residential Christian drug treatment facility, she was sober. She was telling others of the Lord’s goodness and teaching her then 13-year-old son...
southerntorch.com
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 16 thru January 19, 2023
Wesley Matthew Abernathy, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Harassment at 9:06 am. Carl Richard Morgan Jr, age 36 of Trenton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:36 pm. 0 Accident with 0 Injuries. Tuesday January 17th. Incidents. Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were...
Anniston to Hold Food Truck Festival
Anniston, AL – On February 4th from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Zinn Park will be the the place to go for some food truck delights! There will be more than 12 food trucks as well as other vendors for this event. A few options will be Let’s B Sweet, Rib Finz N Chicks, Big Boys Wings, Crickets Sweets and Treats, Kin Express, Sealife, Bonnie Rays, Brix & Stix Wood Fire Pizza, Below Zero, Julia’s Kitchen, Baby Boys’s BBQ, and Royal Slush.
Obituary: Daniel Joseph Pitts
Daniel Joseph Pitts, 71, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Princeton Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1951 in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his daughters, Yelonda (Heath) Massey and Kelly (Chris) Speegle; sister, Darlene (Randy) Pate; brothers, Carlton (Vicky) Pitts, Robert (Verna) Pitts and Jeff (Becky) Pitts; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kadijah) Pearson, Kendra (Jesse) Cummings, Emily (Connor) Patterson, Ryan Massey, Eli Massey, Shannon Jones, Ethan Yahn and Slayden Speegle; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Josiah, Sophia, Stella, Weston, Noah, Brentley and Niklaus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert James Pitts and Velma Stapler Pitts; his wife, Barbara Pitts and brothers, Hubert Pitts and Ricky Pitts. The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; Pastor Richard Roberts will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
2 local UA Early College students named to fall 2022 Director’s List
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 501 students enrolled in UA Early College during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Director’s List with an academic record of 3.6 (or higher). The Director’s List recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit. All high school students who...
altoday.com
Paul DeMarco: Current Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has put public safety first
Alabama has seen so much violent crime in the past couple of years that, unfortunately, the headlines are no longer shocking. And it was not too long ago that a triple murder by a violent parolee in Marshall County led to the Alabama Legislature enacting permanent reforms of the Board of Pardons and Paroles.
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
‘We lost everything:’ Owners, customers describe loss after fire at The Stillery
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved Lincoln bar and grill is closed indefinitely after a fire broke out Sunday night. The loss of The Stillery along I-20 is devastating for both the owners as well as their customers who described it as a second home. It may have only been open for two years, but […]
Lincoln restaurant’s roof collapses in fire
The Stillery, a restaurant in Lincoln, had its roof collapse after it caught on fire.
wbrc.com
Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Childersburg Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded when a twin-engine plane crashed on Saturday. The crash happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. in a field near Meadow Farm Lane between Childersburg and Sylacauga. According to FlightAware.com, the plane was an...
sylacauganews.com
Plane crash in Sylacauga, pilot taken to area hospital
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A twin engine plane crashed in a field west of Conn Equipment off U.S. Highway 280 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to responders, a male pilot was the sole occupant and was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Alabama: Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death
The Anniston community is grieving after a local first-grader was killed last weekend. His father has been charged with capital murder.
WAFF
Man with Guntersville connections co-wrote Oscar nominated film
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Daniel Scheinert, who co-wrote and co-directed the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, has some connections to Guntersville, Alabama. The film, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards. That is more nominations than any other film this year.
Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Comments / 0