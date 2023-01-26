Love Notes: Submit your valentines for a chance to win a date night package

Wausau Pilot & Review

Make your feelings known this year with a free Valentine’s Day love note published Feb. 14 on our special Love Notes page, and you can win a fantastic date night prize package from Wausau Pilot & Review.

Whether you’d like to simply say thanks, be poetic, or dare to take aim with Cupid’s bow, we’ll publish your personalized message on our special page. Of all those who send in notes at this link, one lucky winner will be drawn at random to receive a fabulous date night package, courtesy of our sponsor – Cedar Creek Grill House.

The winner will be notified by email and will receive a $100 Cedar Creek Grill House gift card, a one-night stay at Holiday Inn & Suites in Rothschild, and two tickets to see “Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless” on March 5 at The Grand Theater in Wausau.

Use your name or don’t…the only rule we have is no profanity or adults-only content, please. Just fill out the quick form (your name and other identifying information will only be used to contact you if you win) by accessing the link here. Or, you can fill out the embedded form, below. The deadline to submit is noon on Feb. 11. Good luck!