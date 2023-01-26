Read full article on original website
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Legendary Baseball Coach DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
WFMZ-TV Online
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 30-February 5): Grammy Awards, ‘La Brea’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 30-February 5.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Watchful Eye’ Stars Felt a ‘Weird Presence’ on Set of the Thriller (VIDEO)
We’ll binge a show about nefarious goings-on at a posh New York City apartment building any day (we love you Only Murders in the Building and we miss you, 666 Park Avenue!). And if the cast tells us the set was haunted — even more reason to watch!
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
The Steven Levitan-helmed scripted comedy series Reboot has been canceled at Hulu after one season. The all-star cast of the meta comedy which revolved around the reboot of a fictional sitcom called Step Right Up starred Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jason Bateman directing The Pinkerton
Jason Bateman is to direct 'The Pinkerton'. The 54-year-old director will helm the supernatural revenge-western movie that was acquired by Warner Bros. and J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot company two years ago. The Pinkertons were a private security guard and detective agency established in the United States by Scotsman Allan Pinkerton...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jonas Brothers to release new album in May
The Jonas Brothers announced their new LP 'The Album' as they received their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. The trio - comprising siblings Joe, 33, Nick, 30, and 35-year-old Kevin Jonas - received the prestigious honour at Hollywood Boulevard on Monday (30.01.23), and the 'Sucker' hitmakers used the special occasion to reveal the follow-up to their 2019 comeback record 'Happiness Begins' will be released on May 5.
WFMZ-TV Online
Keanu Reeves begged for Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves begged Warner Bros. to make a 'Constantine' sequel. The 58-year-old star is to reprise his role as the supernatural exorcist John Constantine in the upcoming sequel to the 2005 movie and revealed that he has always been desperate to make the movie. Keanu told Total Film magazine: "I...
