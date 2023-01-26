ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

fox26houston.com

Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair

Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
The Woodlands Chamber hosts the 2023 Taste of the Town

The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 37th Annual Taste of the Town on January 26, 2023 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. View photos from the event on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page:. Presented this year by Visit The Woodlands, Taste of the Town returned...
Baybrook Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Baybrook Mall is located in the Clear Lake City area of ​​southeast Houston, very close to the Space Center and is another of the largest malls in Houston, Texas. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Dillard's department stores. There are also good stores (more than 200) for fashion, accessories and electronics including Hollister, the Spanish fashion brand Zara, as well as the MAC makeup store, the Lego Store and the specialized golf store: Golf Galaxy, among others.
Construction in Midtown set to begin on $45M project to house 149 homeless Houstonians

RoseMary’s Place apartments, located at 3300 Caroline St. in Midtown, will provide 149 housing units to underserved and homeless individuals. The four-story building set across the street from Houston Community College’s central campus is financially supported by Hurricane Harvey recovery funds provided by the city of Houston and Harris County. (Rendering courtesy NHP Foundation)
Cosmic Air Adventure Park projects a Feb. 3 grand opening in Humble

Cosmic Air Adventure Park is planning a Feb. 3 grand opening for its new location in Humble. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Cosmic Air Adventure Park is planning a Feb. 3 grand opening for its new location in Humble. Located in the Deerbrook Crossing shopping center at 256 FM 1960 Bypass Road E., the adventure park will feature a variety of attractions, including trampolines, obstacle courses, a zip line, rope courses and a trampoline basketball court. This will be the second Cosmic Air Adventure Park location following the opening of its original location in Katy. 281-694-5000. https://cosmicairpark.com.
