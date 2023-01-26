Read full article on original website
DoubleDave's Pizzaworks to open new eatery in Missouri City
DoubleDave's plans to open a new location in Missouri City in February. (Courtesy DoubleDave's Pizzaworks) DoubleDave's Pizzaworks, a Texas-based pizza franchise, aims to open in early February at 4875 Hwy. 6, Ste. C, Missouri City, franchisee owner Alex Sowell said. The eatery’s menu will feature hand-tossed pizzas, sandwiches such as...
papercitymag.com
The Woodlands Lands Two New Restaurant Favorites — Cafe Express and Sixty Vines Are Embracing The North
One of the new additions to the menu at Cafe Express is the family menu of meals designed to serve four. (Photo by Michael Anthony) Residents of The Woodlands and that entire area now have two new restaurants to turn to with the opening of the beloved fast-casual pioneer Cafe Express and the wine country-inspired Sixty Vines.
Kata Robata owners bringing new sushi concept to former location of Vincent's in Montrose
A new sushi concept is coming to the former location of Vincent's in Montrose and is slated to open in the spring. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Katami—a sushi-focused concept—is coming to Montrose this spring at 2701 W. Dallas St., Houston. The brand is chef Manabu Horiuchi, nicknamed chef Hori,...
The 5 most popular coffee shops in Houston
Recently I have looked at the best burgers, pizza, and breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular item- coffee, to see where to find the best coffee in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Interfaith Ministries names new Midtown building after key donors
Located at 3215 Fannin St., Houston, the building was purchased in 2020, and renovations were made possible thanks to a lead gift from Linda and Fred Marshall. (Courtesy Interfaith Ministries) Officials with Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston dedicated the nonprofit's newest addition to its Midtown Houston campus, the Linda and...
Water conservation exhibit 'Ocean Bound!' opens at Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land
The "Ocean Bound!" exhibit will run through May 14. (Courtesy Pexels) Sugar Land and the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land have partnered for "Ocean Bound!", an exhibit designed to tell the story of water conservation. "Ocean Bound!" will educate visitors on the value of water and where...
Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair
Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
Multiuse development Katy Boardwalk extension nears completion
The 90-acre development is multiuse with retail space, a nature preserve, offices, apartments, a hotel and conference center, which is planned to open in the fall near Katy Mills. (Courtesy Katy Boardwalk District) Katy Boardwalk District engineers estimated the second phase of its extended trails system will be completed in...
Pearland-based Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrates 30th anniversary
Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. The original location at 2202 E. Broadway St, Pearland, was opened in 1993 by Russell Ybarra. Since then, 13 other locations have opened in the Houston area alongside a 15th location in College Station.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Chamber hosts the 2023 Taste of the Town
The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 37th Annual Taste of the Town on January 26, 2023 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. View photos from the event on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page:. Presented this year by Visit The Woodlands, Taste of the Town returned...
tourcounsel.com
Baybrook Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Baybrook Mall is located in the Clear Lake City area of southeast Houston, very close to the Space Center and is another of the largest malls in Houston, Texas. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Dillard's department stores. There are also good stores (more than 200) for fashion, accessories and electronics including Hollister, the Spanish fashion brand Zara, as well as the MAC makeup store, the Lego Store and the specialized golf store: Golf Galaxy, among others.
Woodforest National Bank acquires Town Center buildings on Lake Robbins Drive
Woodforest National Bank purchased two six-story office buildings in Town Center in The Woodlands at 1450 Lake Robbins Drive and 1330 Lake Robbins Drive. (Courtesy SVN J. Beard Real Estate-Greater Houston) Woodforest National Bank purchased two six-story office buildings in Town Center in The Woodlands at 1450 Lake Robbins Drive...
46 new restaurants that opened in 2022 in The Woodlands area or are coming in 2023
Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) The Woodlands area has seen the opening of several restaurants in 2022 and a few more have already announced plans for 2023. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids menu. Average entree...
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
Construction in Midtown set to begin on $45M project to house 149 homeless Houstonians
RoseMary’s Place apartments, located at 3300 Caroline St. in Midtown, will provide 149 housing units to underserved and homeless individuals. The four-story building set across the street from Houston Community College’s central campus is financially supported by Hurricane Harvey recovery funds provided by the city of Houston and Harris County. (Rendering courtesy NHP Foundation)
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
Houston, two other Texas cities, ranked best in U.S. for downtown living
It's estimated that 2,700 apartment units are currently under construction in Houston's downtown districts.
Cosmic Air Adventure Park projects a Feb. 3 grand opening in Humble
Cosmic Air Adventure Park is planning a Feb. 3 grand opening for its new location in Humble. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Cosmic Air Adventure Park is planning a Feb. 3 grand opening for its new location in Humble. Located in the Deerbrook Crossing shopping center at 256 FM 1960 Bypass Road E., the adventure park will feature a variety of attractions, including trampolines, obstacle courses, a zip line, rope courses and a trampoline basketball court. This will be the second Cosmic Air Adventure Park location following the opening of its original location in Katy. 281-694-5000. https://cosmicairpark.com.
Burritos, burgers, bakeries: All of the local Katy area eateries that opened in 2022
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Katy area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees: $=Up to $9.99, $$=$10-$19.99, $$$=$20 or more. B=Breakfast/brunch, H=Happy hour, K=Kids menu.
