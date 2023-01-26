ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Demolition of Southwestern High School in Detroit nearly done

By JC Reindl, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Demolition of the old and sprawling Southwestern High School in Detroit is nearing completion.

Crews from Adamo Demolition started ripping through the long-vacant school building at 6921 W. Fort St. the week after Christmas, a neighbor said, and little of the structure is still standing this week.

The school site is owned by Dan Gilbert's real estate firm Bedrock, which acquired it in 2020 as part of a $38.5 million deal for nearby office and industrial buildings on 37 acres, including the campus of defunct auto supplier Sakthi Automotive Group USA.

The site also is near the future Gordie Howe International Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19L48Z_0kSbanL700

A Bedrock representative didn't return a message Thursday for comment about its future plans for the site.

More: Packard Plant in Detroit slowly disappearing as 2nd part of demolition begins

More: New owner of Continental Motors plant confirms plans to demolish ruins, build self-storage

Southwestern dates to 1921 and had athletic fields as well as an indoor swimming pool. It closed in 2012 amid falling enrollment across Detroit Public Schools.

The school's alumni include basketball player and sports analyst Jalen Rose and Ben Carson, the famed neurosurgeon and former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oREfl_0kSbanL700

The demolition was the subject earlier this month of a podcast called Mr. P's Tales from the Road .

The podcast's host, who in social media posts identifies himself as Brandon Parsons , a photographer and explorer of abandoned buildings, recalled visiting the empty school nearly a dozen times over the years and said in the podcast that seeing it get demolished "kind of hit me in the gut." He did not respond to a Free Press question for his location.

He noted how demolition also recently got underway at a slew of other prominent empty buildings in the city, including the former American Motors Corporation headquarters , the old Continental Motors Co. plant and the notorious Packard Plant.

“Detroit is losing all of its abandoned buildings," the host said. "I know we’ve had that argument before, where it’s bad for our hobby but it’s good for the city, but it really hits you when these are places that you’ve spent time in them — and they’re gone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lESty_0kSbanL700

Bedrock announced last summer that it had struck a five-year leasing deal with Highland Park-based Diversified Synergies for about 200,000-square-feet of space in the former Sakthi Industrial Campus, now known as Bedrock's Fort Street Industrial Campus.

Diversified Synergies moved in in August and, depending on business volume, has roughly 300 to 700 workers at the site for its packaging operation, a company official said.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ jcreindl .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Demolition of Southwestern High School in Detroit nearly done

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

More details emerge for $1.5B District Detroit buildout and incentives

A fuller picture is emerging of the proposed $1.5 billion buildout of District Detroit. Developers are planning 10 new buildings or rehabs and are requesting about $800 million in development incentives. The joint project by the Ilitch organization's Olympia Development and megadeveloper Stephen Ross' Related Companies is moving toward a possible Detroit City Council vote in March. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Meet 4 Detroiters leading the city's Reparations Task Force

The Detroit City Council last week unanimously appointed four members to serve on the city's first Reparations Task Force's Executive Team. Two Detroiters who spearheaded the Reparation Task Force, Lauren Hood and Keith Williams, were elected co-chairs. Alongside them are two working coordinators: the Rev. JoAnn Watson and Dorian Tyus, who have a long histories in advocating for reparations at the state and national level.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Forget Detroit. This rapper brags about Farmington.

Plenty of people in metro Detroit tell people they're from the Motor City when travelling. Matt Cloonan is over that. "I just say Farmington," he said. "We’re on the come up." Cloonan, who raps under the name Clooner, has garnered attention online on more than one occasion for his...
FARMINGTON, MI
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Detroit

Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
gandernewsroom.com

Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding

Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Mayor Duggan's citywide meeting

Good morning, it's Monday. I hope you had a great weekend! Let's get the week started ... Mayor Mike Duggan will highlight the city's workforce development opportunities for Detroiters at his charter-mandated community meeting on Monday. "The mayor has really been bringing focus to how Detroiters can get themselves ready...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know

Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

A special property in Indian Village

Good morning, all. It’s Saturday! Let’s talk about real estate …. A gem was found in Indian Village. The Romanesque Revival-style house designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper — who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower — is on the market for $1.2 million, Brendel Hightower reports.
DETROIT, MI
wsgw.com

Standish Man Missing After Leaving for Detroit

A 27-year-old Standish man has gone missing. Armani Kelly left for Detroit on January 21 to perform at Lounge 31 on Gratiot Avenue. Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, says she isn’t sure if her son ever made it to the performance as she hasn’t heard from him since he arrived in Detroit. She was able to track places he had visited using his vehicle’s OnStar computer, which showed it was at Life Church, Huntington Apartments and Londonderry Condos. His vehicle is now in possession of the Warren Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]

This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
DETROIT, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

A LEGAL LYNCHING? GEORGE RIDER IN MACOMB CO. COURT JAN. 31; APPEALS COURT REMANDED RE: PHONE SEIZURE

George Rider in Macomb County Circuit Court Tues. Jan. 31 9 a.m. before MCCC Judge Joseph Toia after COA remanded case due to ineffective assistance by trial counsel, illegal phone seizure. “Evidence:” unauthenticated, profane, obscure text messages featured in sensationalized newspaper and TV coverage world-wide. Warren police lied, falsified...
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Pontiac mourns loss of mother, children who froze to death

The shivers from the group of mourners huddled together in Pontiac for a vigil at Branch Street and Gillespie Avenue on Sunday were nothing compared to what Monica Latrice Cannady and her three children had endured. The field adjacent to the mourners was where Cannady and her two sons, Kyle and Malik Milton — ages 9 and 13, respectively — froze to death. Cannady's only surviving child, a 10-year-old girl, woke up on Sunday, Jan. 15, next to them...
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy