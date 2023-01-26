ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

Report: Georgia OC Todd Monken to interview for Bucs' OC job

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will interview for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' open offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, NFL Network reported Monday night. Monken, 56, previously spent three seasons on Tampa Bay's coaching staff, serving as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2016 and 2017 before solely serving as offensive coordinator in 2018. He now has the opportunity to return to his former position in place of Byron Leftwich, who was fired on Jan. 19.
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Longtime Dodgers scout, executive Ralph Avila dies at 92

Former Los Angeles Dodgers scout and executive Ralph Avila, a key figure in the team's successful in-roads into the Dominican Republic, died Monday in South Florida at age 92, the team confirmed. Avila's son Al, a baseball executive himself, told ESPN Deportes his father died from natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA

