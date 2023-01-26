ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

News 8 WROC

Lights out on Empire Blvd. in Penfield raising safety concerns

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Empire Boulevard in Penfield is drawing some concerns from residents who say there are one too many streetlights out on the roadway from roughly Irondequoit Creek to Abraham Lincoln Park. “In terms of how many lights were talking about, I believe it is in the 15 to 20 light range,” said Chris Tenea […]
PENFIELD, NY
localsyr.com

Money in your pocket: January 31, 2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Public transit has changed since the pandemic started. Financial Adviser Rick Reagan has the latest numbers and what it means for workers who still need to commute.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Redevelopment of St. Elizabeth Medical Campus

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System are coming together to redevelop the St. Elizabeth Campus in South Utica. The city’s industrial development agency and MVHS have agreed to share the cost of hiring a consultant team. With assistance from Mohawk Valley, the city has put out a request for proposals to find a specialized firm with knowledge in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Champions Birthdays: January 31, 2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Tuesday, January 31 Champion a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home

VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Should CNY pay much attention to Punxsutawney Phil’s forecasts?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Thursday morning, a small town in Western Pennsylvania becomes the center of the weather folklore universe. Since 1886, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has laid claim to the all-knowing groundhog by the name of Phil who will tell the country whether an early spring is coming or six more weeks of winter is our fate.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Watch: Syracuse Police hold press conference

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is holding a press conference regarding an investigation into a use of force incident this past weekend in Armory Square in downtown Syracuse. The press conference can be seen in the player above.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

2023 Winter Fair hits the Expo Center at the Fairgrounds

(WSYR-TV) — Who says you can’t feel alive in the dead of winter? This weekend, the Winter Fair returns to the Fairgrounds for its fourth year. Steve Becker and Allen Laventure are the promoters of the Winter Fair and they share details on the festivities coming to Syracuse this weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that hospitalized woman. Chief refuses to answer questions

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department released more information Monday about an Armory Square arrest that left a woman hospitalized with a head injury. Police Chief Joseph Cecile refused to answer questions about the arrest at a news conference Monday. The police showed parts of videos from six officers’ body camera footage and discussed the arrest, but would not take questions.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

What’s going around – 1-30-2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing the most of. (WSYR-TV) – Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often. Camillus. Flu. RSV. Strep Throat. Ear Aches.
SYRACUSE, NY

