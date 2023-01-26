***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Luke Talich has been a standout football player for Cody High School. At 6-foot-3-½” and 190 pounds, the high school senior had already been offered full scholarships to a number Division I college programs, including the University of Wyoming, where his dad was a star linebacker in the 1990s and his brother, Nicolas, now plays.

CODY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO