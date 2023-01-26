Ted Nash Trio to headline annual UW-Stevens Point Jazz Festival

The Ted Nash Trio will perform as part of the 31st annual Jazz Festival at UW-Stevens Point on Feb. 3.

STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host high school and middle school students from across the state, jazz clinicians from around the Midwest and a renowned Lincoln Center saxophonist as part of the 31st annual UWSP Jazz Festival on Feb. 3.

The festival offers a public concert with guest artist Ted Nash and his trio at 7:30 p.m. in Michelsen Hall at the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point.

It is also an opportunity for students from 30 visiting school districts to attend clinics and masterclasses with UW-Stevens Point faculty and clinicians from Chicago, Minneapolis and Appleton, performances and a question-and-answer session with the featured guest artist.

Nash is lead alto saxophonist with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. Co-founder of the New York-based Jazz Composers Collective, he is known as one of the most significant jazz composers of the 21st century. His recordings have garnered two Grammy Awards and four nominations. His album “Presidential Suite” transcribed political speeches into music, featuring recorded excerpts by actors, athletes, authors and political figures.

Concert tickets are available for $30 for the public and $15 for students at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or at the Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center.

Area participating schools include Auburndale High School, D.C. Everest High School, Edgar High School, Horace Mann Middle School, Medford High School, Tigerton High School, Wausau West High School and Wautoma High School.

Source: UW-Stevens Point