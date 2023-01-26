Read full article on original website
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Phoebe Dynevor reveals she will not be in Season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’
Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed that Daphne Bridgerton will not appear in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”. “I’m just excited to watch as a viewer,” Dynevor told Screen Rant on Saturday, after confirming her character was “sadly not in season 3.”. The door isn’t completely shut,...
‘The Last of Us’ just made an early claim to one of the best TV episodes of 2023
If the hoopla surrounding “The Last of Us” has felt at all excessive through the first two episodes, the third chapter of the HBO series lives up to the weight of all the hype, laying early claim to what will almost inevitably be discussed as one of the best hours of television in 2023.
Tom Verlaine, guitarist and vocalist of punk rock band Television, dies at 73
Tom Verlaine, founding member of seminal New York punk band Television, died Saturday at age 73 “after a brief illness,” according to a news release from Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s former partner Patti Smith. Verlaine died “peacefully” in New York City, “surrounded by close...
Annie Wersching, ’24’ actress, passes away at 45
Actress Annie Wersching passed away of cancer early Sunday morning, her publicist, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years old. She was best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24.”. Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, released a statement to CNN:. “There is a cavernous...
