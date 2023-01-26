Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
West Harrison up to No. 5 in IHSAA rankings
(Boone) -- West Harrison is up to fifth in the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. AHSTW and Sioux City East are also ranked. Grand View Christian (Class 1A), Western Christian (2A), Bondurant-Farrar (3A) and Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (4A) are the top-ranked teams. View...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/30): Cox posts monster game, SBL upsets SC East, Stanton edges Mt Ayr
(KMAland) -- Sadie Cox had a 20-20 game in a Lenox win, SBL upset SC East, Shenandoah rolled, Stanton edged Mount Ayr, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water, Auburn & Falls City moved on in the ECNC Tournament and more from KMAland girls basketball on Monday. Check out the full rundown below. PRIDE...
Top stars, best performances in Iowa high school boys basketball (Jan. 23-29)
By Barry Poe | Photo by Daniel Jacobi Here are some stars from the past week's high school boys basketball games across Iowa. If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know. Colby Dolphin, Cedar Rapids KennedyThe senior guard popped in 25 points for ...
Iowa State Auditor Issues Advisory On Student Activity Funds
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is issuing an advisory on student activity funds urging community school districts to put attention on collection and handling of the funds. He says the advisory is due to misuse of funds and misunderstandings of Iowa law. The Iowa Auditor of State Office found during special investigations over the past ten years nearly 269-thousand dollars were misused by community school districts.
Iowa History: State’s Only Vice-President and a Baseball Hall-of-Famer Hail From Same Town
Iowa is home to many famous people, but what are the chances that a National Baseball Hall-of-Famer and the only vice president to call Iowa home are both from the same town? Pretty small, especially when you consider they were born three years apart in a town that's the 532nd-largest in Iowa.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 31st, 2023
(Des Moines) -- A key senator is proposing new restrictions for commercially owned solar installations placed on farmland. Senate Ag Committee chairman Dan Zumbach says the goal is to establish limits on how close solar arrays may be to property lines, farm buildings and homes. Zumbach says most people in rural Iowa who live near solar panels don't like what they look like when they're placed in a pasture or corn field. Representatives for utilities and developers say requiring solar arrays to be 12-hundred feet from a residence of livestock facility would be a project killer. The Iowa Farm Bureau supports regulations for large-scale solar arrays, but warns the bill as currently written would prohibit farmers from reducing electricity costs by putting solar panels on barns or livestock confinements.
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
Iowa Eagle Activity Ramping Up
(Decorah, IA) — It may be the dead of winter, but there’s a lot of activity going on at eagle nests in Iowa. That’s Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Center in Decorah. She says eggs should show up next month, and hatch in March. TTWN Media...
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
kmaland.com
Proposed SNAP changes draws Clarinda briefing comments
(Clarinda) -- Some KMAland residents are voicing concerns over proposed changes in Iowa's food assistance program. Late last week, members of an Iowa House and Human Services subcommittee approved a bill that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. An amended version of the bill requires federal permission to prohibit using SNAP benefits for pop or candy purchases. Nodaway Mayor Pat Shipley was among those speaking against the proposed changes at Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Clarinda. Shipley works with a Southwest Valley Schools' backpack program in Villisca and delivers food boxes to Villisca residents referred by a local medical clinic. Calling the changes "unusual," Shipley cited statistics showing the number of SNAP recipients in Iowa at a 12-year-low. She added the bill is trouble for residents in Villisca, which she calls a "food desert."
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 30th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee has elected a former state senator who lost a 2020 congressional race by six votes as its chairwoman. Rita Hart was also the party's 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor. Hart says her focus is squarely on helping Democrats win elections again, but Hart says she's under no illusion it will be easy as Iowa Republicans secured significant wins in 2022. Hart, who has been the leader of Clinton County Democrats for the past year, is a former teacher who lives on a farm near Wheatland. Hart's election came in hour four of a sometimes turbulent meeting of the Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee on Saturday. The meeting was held online, via Zoom, and took more than an hour to tally the 49 votes cast in the race for chair.
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
KCCI.com
Snow totals: How much snow fell Saturday around Iowa
As expected, Saturday's system dropped the most snow over northern Iowa. Here's a look at some of the snowfall reports from around the state. Please note that not all reports are received at the same time, so more snow could have accumulated at some locations since the measurement listed here.
Agriculture Online
Pipeline survey law enforcement varies by Iowa county
Three Lee County residents say land surveyors for a carbon dioxide pipeline company went onto their properties without giving required notice of the surveys but that law enforcement officers have so far declined to charge the surveyors with trespassing. Navigator CO2 Ventures is one of three companies that intend to...
KCCI.com
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
who13.com
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6
Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Public School Superintendents Weigh In On Impact Of “School Choice” Bill
Northwest Iowa — After this week’s signing of Governor Kim Reynolds’ “School Choice” bill into law, northwest Iowa public school superintendents are unsure to hopeful about the future. The new law is expected to give $345 million to parents to send their students to private...
Six southwest Iowa communities awarded grants for Water Quality Projects
(Area) Six southwest Iowa communities were awarded grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Crescent was awarded $500,000 for Wastewater Treatment Project. The total project cost is $4,018,000. Farragut was awarded $478,480 for Wastewater Treatment Project....
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
