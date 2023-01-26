ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Juvenile arrested, charged for shooting other juvenile Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A juvenile suspect is in jail following allegedly shooting another juvenile Saturday evening near the 3000 block of Logan Avenue, according to authorities. The LVMPD responded to the reported shooting and found a male believed to be in his late teens with a gunshot wound....
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Teenager injured, juvenile arrested after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a shooting that left one teenager injured, North Las Vegas police say. On Saturday, at about 5:55 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) received a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Logan Ave. Responding officers located a juvenile male, who is believed to be in his late teens, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

5 arrested for attempted homicide after report of Henderson shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested two adults and three juveniles for attempted homicide after a Henderson shooting. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a report of a shooting at the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court around 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 12. 28-year-old Raven Queen, 26-year-old...
HENDERSON, NV

