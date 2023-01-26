Read full article on original website
Woman accused of killing mother returns to Las Vegas to face murder charge
A woman accused of killing her mother, after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested, arrived back in Las Vegas over the weekend to face the murder charge filed against her, records showed.
‘Extremely dangerous’ torture suspect served 2 years in Las Vegas jail for prior kidnapping
An attempted murder and kidnapping suspect whom police described as “extremely dangerous” previously served jail time in Las Vegas for holding a woman against her will for two weeks.
Las Vegas woman accused of fleeing to California after killing mom appears in court Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman accused of fleeing the state after killing her mother is back in Las Vegas and recently appeared in court. Hend Bustami appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday to face an open murder charge following the death of her mother. Bustami was arrested...
Juvenile arrested, charged for shooting other juvenile Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A juvenile suspect is in jail following allegedly shooting another juvenile Saturday evening near the 3000 block of Logan Avenue, according to authorities. The LVMPD responded to the reported shooting and found a male believed to be in his late teens with a gunshot wound....
Brothers arrested on suspicion of murder after stomping death of Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brothers are in custody for allegedly delivering fatal injuries to a man during a beating in Las Vegas last month, according to arresting documents. Brothers Adam and Daniel Deeg were arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly killing Eugene Grinnell, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police records show.
LAPD: Man arrested in theft of French bulldogs from owner at gunpoint
A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said.
Inmate at troubled prison outside Las Vegas dies by suicide
An inmate at High Desert State Prison has died by suicide, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Henderson police nab suspect in discharge of firearm
Henderson police on Sunday said they detained a suspect in the discharge of a firearm in a neighborhood just south of the St. Rose Parkway.
Henderson officials have subject in custody that 'discharged firearm in the air'
Henderson police and fire responded to the area of 900 Seven Hills Dr. Sunday afternoon regarding a subject that discharged a firearm in the air.
Teenager injured, juvenile arrested after shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a shooting that left one teenager injured, North Las Vegas police say. On Saturday, at about 5:55 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) received a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Logan Ave. Responding officers located a juvenile male, who is believed to be in his late teens, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Driver who killed 9 going 103 mph in Las Vegas-area crash was repeatedly stopped for speeding; on paper, he was a bad parker
The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had a history of speeding -- but those violations failed to show up on his driving record because they resulted in lesser parking citations and fines.
Police look for suspect accused of vandalizing Tule Springs Fossil Beds
U.S. Park Rangers of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument are investigating recent vandalism within the Las Vegas monument.
Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
5 arrested for attempted homicide after report of Henderson shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested two adults and three juveniles for attempted homicide after a Henderson shooting. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a report of a shooting at the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court around 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 12. 28-year-old Raven Queen, 26-year-old...
State Police investigating fatal rollover crash on U.S. 95 near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Police are trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash early Sunday on U.S. 95 about 15 miles north of Searchlight. Highway Patrol troopers responded to a vehicle rollover near mile marker 34 on U.S. 95 shortly after 5 a.m., where a man driving a black Nissan sedan was […]
Daughters find body of man killed in possible hit-and-run crash
Two girls found their father dead after possible hit-and-run crash on Hacienda and Brent Thurman Way. The public is urged to call Metro if they have any information.
Tree dedicated to victims of North Las Vegas crash that killed 7 family members
Family members of the seven people killed in a car crash last year are remembering their loved ones by dedicating a tree in their honor.
Man arrested 82 times sentenced for his role in Las Vegas hookah lounge mass shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man convicted for his part in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge could serve a little more than a year in prison as police continue to search for other shooters involved. Lee Wilson, 45, is the only person charged thus far...
Driver dead, passenger injured after SUV crashes into light pole in Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another was injured after an SUV crashed into a light pole and utility box in Summerlin Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported around 9:09 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard west of Hualapai Way, LVMPD said...
Admitted Las Vegas child killer refuses to appear for sentencing
A man who previously pleaded guilty to abusing and murdering his son refused to show up in court for his sentencing on Thursday morning.
