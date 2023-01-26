ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

3 UT faculty members receive competitive humanities fellowships

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) awarded three University of Tennessee faculty members from the College of Arts and Sciences prestigious NEH Fellowships, making UT one of just two universities to have three recipients in 2023 among the 70 humanities projects receiving fellowship. Among the faculty at UT awarded...
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones

Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Tennessee suffers first loss of SEC-play at hands of No. 3 LSU

The Lady Volunteers (16-8, 8-1 SEC) traveled to the bayou to face the undefeated No. 3 Tigers (21-0, 9-0) Monday night and ultimately fell 76-68 in Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After hosting UConn in front of 12,000 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena Thursday night, Tennessee felt the script flip as they faced a LSU women’s basketball record-breaking 15,157 cheering fans Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Vols clinch spot in ITA Indoor National Championship in thrilling victory

The No. 11 Volunteers clinched a spot in the 2023 ITA indoor national championship after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners 4-3. Things got really intense out the start of the doubles matches. Oklahoma smacked the Vols in the face with everything they had to get out to a quick lead, however, the Vols would settle down and even up the scoring on all three courts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation

A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy