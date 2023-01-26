The No. 11 Volunteers clinched a spot in the 2023 ITA indoor national championship after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners 4-3. Things got really intense out the start of the doubles matches. Oklahoma smacked the Vols in the face with everything they had to get out to a quick lead, however, the Vols would settle down and even up the scoring on all three courts.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO