Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
utdailybeacon.com
3 UT faculty members receive competitive humanities fellowships
The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) awarded three University of Tennessee faculty members from the College of Arts and Sciences prestigious NEH Fellowships, making UT one of just two universities to have three recipients in 2023 among the 70 humanities projects receiving fellowship. Among the faculty at UT awarded...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel told a transfer player what Tennessee needs in order to win a national championship
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel told one of the program’s recent transfer additions what UT is missing in order to compete for a national championship. The Vols recently added former Vanderbilt/BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally to their roster. Jeudy-Lally announced that he was transferring to Tennessee earlier this month.
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events
The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones
Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
Best Buy in Farragut announces closing date
A well-known electronic retailer company is closing one of its stores soon in East Tennessee.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Tennessee suffers first loss of SEC-play at hands of No. 3 LSU
The Lady Volunteers (16-8, 8-1 SEC) traveled to the bayou to face the undefeated No. 3 Tigers (21-0, 9-0) Monday night and ultimately fell 76-68 in Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After hosting UConn in front of 12,000 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena Thursday night, Tennessee felt the script flip as they faced a LSU women’s basketball record-breaking 15,157 cheering fans Monday.
utdailybeacon.com
Jordan Horston has ‘want to’ for Lady Vols, shines against ranked foes
Big time players make big time plays in big time games, or so the saying goes. While the Lady Vols have not performed very well this season on big stages, one player has stood out consistently. Jordan Horston seems to play her best against ranked competition. Despite Tennessee (16-7, 8-0...
utdailybeacon.com
Vols clinch spot in ITA Indoor National Championship in thrilling victory
The No. 11 Volunteers clinched a spot in the 2023 ITA indoor national championship after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners 4-3. Things got really intense out the start of the doubles matches. Oklahoma smacked the Vols in the face with everything they had to get out to a quick lead, however, the Vols would settle down and even up the scoring on all three courts.
Remains of more than 300 people unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center
Over 300 people's remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center's December 28 reports.
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation
A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
Comments / 0