Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Plows and salters out across Washington County, Wi
January 28, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Washington County, Wi and neighboring communities as a storm system moves east through Germantown, Richfield and West Bend. Plows and salters have been on road since early afternoon. Motorists...
fox47.com
City of Madison declares snow emergency for Sunday evening
MADISON, WIS. -- The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening and said clean-up from Saturday's storm will take multiple days. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect, including in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone, and off-street parking is recommended when possible. Roads across the city are covered in snow and ice, making travel difficult.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
nbc15.com
After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working
In 1919, The Treaty of Versailles was signed, Woodrow Wilson was president and Bernadine Christianson was born. From sledding, to skiing and even ice sculpting, there’s something for everyone this winter in Wisconsin. “As a human being, it broke me...” Dane Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols body cam...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
wtaq.com
A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
wearegreenbay.com
Home a total loss following fire & collapse in Kaukauna, estimated damage of over $400K
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A home in Kaukauna is now considered a ‘total loss’ following a fire that caused more than $400,000 in damages and its structure to collapse. According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews responded to the residence on Woodhaven Lane at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Channel 3000
A few things I learned ice fishing with the Wisconsin DNR
On icy Lake Monona on Saturday, Jan. 21, I had my first experience ice fishing. While the temperatures were below freezing and I didn’t manage to catch anything besides weeds, it’s definitely an activity that I would like to try again. From a first-time ice fisher, here’s what I learned.
wtaq.com
Ice fishing season shrinking
Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
wearegreenbay.com
Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Shooting Incident Now Being Investigated as a Homicide
The Appleton Police Department has given an update on the shooting incident on January 22nd. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads, who was found dead in the middle of the road in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive. An autopsy is being conducted by the...
CBS 58
High egg prices ruffling your feathers? Is building your own chicken coop worth it?
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CBS 58) – Due to the avian bird flu, combined with rising costs, the price of a carton of eggs has more than doubled in the past year. It’s ruffled some feathers across Wisconsin, prompting more people to become interested in starting their own backyard chicken coop.
radioplusinfo.com
1-31-23 waupun prison riot anniversary
This week marks the 40th anniversary of a riot at the Waupun state prison. Inmates took 15 hostages, set desks on fire, broke windows in the prison school, and ransacked the dormitory building. About six hours after the takeover began an assault team of 200 riot-clad officers stormed one of the buildings, bringing the disturbance to an end without any injuries. Mayor Rohn Bishop says while being a corrections officer can be challenging and dangerous it can also be a very rewarding job. Bishop says the anniversary is an occasion to reflect on the difficult work correctional officers have and to thank them for their service of keeping the community safe.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
WBAY Green Bay
Fox Valley #FightsForJen after third cancer diagnosis
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -”In October of ‘16 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2018 I was diagnosed with skin cancer. Now I’m diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Sergeant Jennifer Clement with the Grand Chute Police Department said. She’s not letting her diagnosis slow her down.
Comments / 0