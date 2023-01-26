Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.

