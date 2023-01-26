Read full article on original website
Related
Man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced on Monday, January 30, 2023, to five years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Melvin Theophilius Hill, 38, of Ashland, Kentucky, on May 2, 2022, police officers conducted a traffic […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
lootpress.com
Police arrest 3 of 4 murder suspects wanted in connection to Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Huntington Police Department has announced that 3 out of the 4 suspects wanted in connection to a November murder in Huntington have been arrested. Police say the three suspects were arrested Friday, Jan. 27, and charged in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of...
thelevisalazer.com
FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE
JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
More than 40 dead dogs found on Ohio property
PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing felony charges after the local sheriff said more than 100 dogs and other animals were found dead or severely neglected on his Pike County property. Investigators found over 40 dogs dead and 80 malnourished and emaciated at the home of 62-year-old Wyndan Skye on Friday, according to […]
sciotopost.com
Two Arrested in Southern Ohio Using Get-Away Dolly Truck
On January 30, 2023, Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a theft in progress. On the way to the residence, Deputies observed a male and a female hauling multiple items alongside the road on a dolly. Deputies stopped and detained the suspects and discovered that the items were from an abandoned house just up the road.
WSAZ
Man accused of shooting officer enters guilty plea
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods, Ky. police officer in May 2022 entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to life in prison. Jonathan Smithers, of Catlettsburg, entered the plea in Greenup County Circuit Court on Jan. 26, 2023, in the shooting of officer Tom Robinson, according to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart.
Juvenile arrested for school shooting threat
Sheriff RH Mellinger posted a statement on Facebook saying deputies responded to a call regarding a potential school shooting that had been planned at Ripley Middle School Monday.
wfxrtv.com
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021 — she was only 3 months old. The case started when West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) said they were following up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, on a custody issue from Kentucky.
UPDATE: Man shot by son in Charleston, West Virginia, no charges filed
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30): Charleston Police say the man who was shot in the chest by his son in Charleston is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. According to Charleston Police, they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Wertz Ave. at around 9:30 a.m. They say they […]
West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves
HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
Four people arrested in $30,000 Ohio drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
Chesapeake, Ohio man arrested after deputies seize 2,500 counterfeit pills in drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody after a large shipment of drugs and guns was found at an Ohio home on Wednesday. According to a post on Facebook by the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was told by Hurricane Police that the shipment was to […]
Kentucky man charged with DUI, child neglect in West Virginia hit-and-run
A Kentucky man is facing 11 misdemeanor charges, including DUI and child neglect, after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Cabell County.
Prosecutor: Charleston, West Virginia police officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month will not face criminal charges. In a letter to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller said that his office reviewed the police report and body camera video from the shooting, which happened on Jan. 11, […]
Marshall student found dead on campus
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
Comments / 0