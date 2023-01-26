Federal indictment over fake Florida nursing diplomas leaves 26 Delaware licenses invalid

Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Lawsuit: Girl adopted from China suffered slavery in NH
Jan. 30—A Chinese-born girl ended up a slave to a New Boston family who adopted her and subjected her to years of confinement, beatings, starvation and forced labor, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in a New Hampshire court. The 70-page suit names the parents as defendants but also...
YAHOO!
Ohio Guardsman who threatened to crash plane into Anheuser-Busch plant gets probation
An Ohio Army National Guardsman has been placed on three years of probation for threatening to crash a stolen plane into the Anheuser-Busch beer plant on Columbus' North Side, allegedly with another Guardsman who's also accused of threatening to shoot up a Columbus Jewish school. James Ricky Meade II, 26,...
YAHOO!
Prosecutor's office names man shot by police in Wyoming
The prosecutor's office has released the name of the man shot Monday morning by Wyoming police officers. Joe Louis Frasure is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains on life-support, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office reported Tuesday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who investigated the shooting, said...
YAHOO!
Gun confiscated: Nanuet HS student brought weapon to campus, superintendent reports
A Nanuet High School student brought a handgun to school Monday, which was confiscated “without incident,” schools Superintendent Kevin McCahill said in a statement. Administrators were told Monday afternoon that a student had a gun, according to Clarkstown police, and the gun was found around 3 p.m. Police...
YAHOO!
Sheriff: One person shot by Wyoming officer after burglary report
A man is in critical condition after investigators say two Wyoming police officers opened fire early Monday when the man almost struck an officer as he tried to flee the scene of a possible burglary. A joint news release from the Wyoming Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
YAHOO!
Police: Hunting camp fire is suspected arson
Jan. 31—SPARTA TOWNSHIP — A fire at a hunting camp in Sparta Township is under investigation as a suspected arson. The fire happened at 26244 South Road around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. The property is about 4 miles northwest of Spartansburg. The...
YAHOO!
Probe continues in death of Freehold man killed in Route 9 police chase crash
The state Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into a Nov. 9 crash that claimed the life of a Freehold man when a stolen vehicle being chased by police crashed into his vehicle on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge.Arturo Tlapa Luna died at the scene, while his wife, father and two daughters, who were also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.
YAHOO!
Falls police charge suspect in the murder of Jaylan McWilson
Jan. 30—NIAGARA FALLS — Agents with the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force, along with Falls police detectives and officers with the Town of Amherst Police Department, hit a motel near the University at Buffalo's North Campus on Thursday and arrested a suspect in the slaying of Jaylan McWilson.
YAHOO!
He reached 'kingpin' status by selling Mexican cartel-supplied drugs. But betrayal awaited
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ― Mexican cartel members invited Alabama drug kingpin Rolando Antuain Williamson to cross the border and solidify their business relationship with a 2019 motorcycle trip. But Williamson worried the trip could be a trap. One of his Mexican associates cautioned he might be kidnapped, beaten and held...
YAHOO!
Drenched by higher-than-normal rain, Lake Shasta water level rises 60 feet during January
Higher-than-normal rainfall during the past month has dramatically changed Lake Shasta, with the water level of California’s largest reservoir rising 60 feet since the end of December. Gone are vast areas of shoreline that became parking lots and campgrounds as the lake dried up and the water level dropped...
Comments / 0