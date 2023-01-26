Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Colorado (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Colorado (And What Lives Within It) Encompassing a number of different regions including the Rocky Mountains, Colorado is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream. There are plenty of recreational activities to enjoy throughout the state, including hiking, fishing, winter sports, and wildlife viewing. But where might the largest forest in Colorado be located, and what can you expect out of visiting this location?
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
See Some Unique Artifacts Uncovered in Colorado Over the Years
Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
Get Schooled On One of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places
In 2006, one of Colorado's oldest schoolhouses, Georgetown School, was facing the imminent threat of being torn down. Despite its doomed fate, the site was ultimately saved by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation & Preservation, Inc. With this, the historic school was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, preserving...
coloradosun.com
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
The 10 Dumbest Questions People from Colorado get Asked by Out-of-Staters
Having worked for quite some time in the hotel business in Colorado, I've probably had more than my fair share of encounters with out-of-state visitors. More than most, to be honest, if we're going based on tourists encountered on a daily basis. As such, I've fielded some of the dumbest questions about our state that one can possibly imagine.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List
Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023
It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
Adorable Colorado Bear Smiles And Waves at Wildlife Camera
In case you're in the need of a smile, you'll love this adorable Colorado bear striking a pose for this wildlife camera in Boulder. Some people despise taking pictures regardless of what the picture is for. How many Facebook friends do you have right now with profile pictures that aren't of them because they don't like the pictures they take? More than you might think, go look. Most animals don't like to get pictures taken either. Or maybe they do, but they don't stay still long enough to take them, so they're all just a blur. One local bear in Colorado though was getting ready for Madonna's Colorado concert later this year and was striking a serious pose... You've got to see this cuteness.
KJCT8
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Weather Alerts:. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:. Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
This New Colorado Gondola Is The Fastest And Longest In The U.S.
Who doesn't love a gondola ride? Colorado is now home to the fastest and longest 10-passenger gondola rides in the entire country. Here's where to find it. New Colorado Gondola Ride Is The Fastest And Longest In The United States. Colorado has a few different popular gondola experiences across the...
Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped
A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
5 Colorado Ski Resorts Make List of Best in the U.S.
When the gnar-shredding season started, SKI Magazine released their Resort Guide for 2023, an annual ski resort ranking. Obviously, Colorado came up a lot in this report. In fact, 11 Centennial State ski areas made the list of the Top 30 Ski Resorts in the West. Today, we're taking it...
How Many Degrees?! These Are the Craziest Temperatures to Ever Hit Colorado
Colorado is no stranger to bizarre weather. Every native knows the Centennial State could have a storm one minute and sunshine the next. Residents have also experienced their fair share of extreme weather phenomena. From hailstorms to tornadoes to avalanches — Colorado sees it all. READ: How Does Colorado...
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?
It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0