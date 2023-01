A man found dead on a Pensacola roadside Sunday was determined to have died by suicide, according to the Pensacola Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Scenic Highway and Langley Avenue at 8:50 a.m. following a report that a body had been found. They discovered a man on the west side of the road between Langley Avenue and Manolete Street.

