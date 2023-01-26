Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CONNECTIONS: How did Berkshire County become a destination?
Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st Century. Since shortly after the last passenger train left...
Habitat for Humanity offering home on Grove Street in Great Barrington
Great Barrington — Through its homeownership program, Central Berkshire Habitat For Humanity is looking for a homeowner for a house on 40 Grove Street. The organization acquired the property through a bid from the town’s Affordable Land Trust in Great Barrington in February 2022. The property is a...
HWW customers issue letter of demand through Boston law firm
Great Barrington — An attorney representing 10 Housatonic Water Works customers issued a demand letter to the company on Wednesday, January 25. A copy of the letter was sent to The Berkshire Edge by Debra Herman, one of the customers represented by the law firm McGregor, Legere & Stevens of Boston.
Police seeking information in Pittsfield shooting incident
PITTSFIELD — The Police Department is searching for a suspect in a reported shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a press release issued by Lieutenant John Soules, officers from the department responded to Zen’s Pub at 303 Tyler Street at around 10:30 p.m.
Joan Marie Race, 91, of Housatonic
Joan Marie Race, 91, of Housatonic died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on January 8, 1932 in Great Barrington, daughter of Anthony and Margaret (Zucco) Storti. She was a graduate of the former Searles High School. After graduation, Joan worked for...
NAACP holds peaceful protest against police brutality
Pittsfield — On January 7 in Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, a Black man, was severely beaten during a traffic stop by five Black officers from the city’s police department. According to various national reports, Nichols was stopped for alleged reckless driving. Three days later, Nichols died due to his injuries.
BITS & BYTES: Hot Plate Brewing Co opens; Williams College hosts author Imani Perry; Pamela Means show; North Adams’ FIRST Friday; Experimental animation screening at the Clark; The Art of Storytelling exhibition
Pittsfield’s new Hot Plate Brewing Co will open to customers on Thursday. Pittsfield— Hot Plate Brewing Co., a Latina-owned business based in Downtown Pittsfield, will celebrate their soft launch on Thursday, February 2 at 4 p.m., and will be offering six beers on tap, with more to follow over the coming weeks. In addition to their own craft beers, the company will be offering NA beers, wine, cider, hard seltzers, soft drinks, as well as light snacks and small plates.
BUSINESS MONDAY: Spotlight on Prairie Whale, where a new (but familiar) chef is at the helm
“Local foods, beer, stews, live music, ping pong. What’s not to love?” —Justin Soffer, CEO of Travel Zoo and frequent Prairie Whale visitor. As anyone in the restaurant business can tell you, one of the most significant challenges is sustainability—keeping the food moving (nothing wasted), keeping business up, and still giving staff time off to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Few career choices have as many built-in occupational difficulties—grueling hours, intense demands, ramped-up weekends, and shifting staff and clientele, to name just a few.
