ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blandford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

CONNECTIONS: How did Berkshire County become a destination?

Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st Century. Since shortly after the last passenger train left...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

HWW customers issue letter of demand through Boston law firm

Great Barrington — An attorney representing 10 Housatonic Water Works customers issued a demand letter to the company on Wednesday, January 25. A copy of the letter was sent to The Berkshire Edge by Debra Herman, one of the customers represented by the law firm McGregor, Legere & Stevens of Boston.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Police seeking information in Pittsfield shooting incident

PITTSFIELD — The Police Department is searching for a suspect in a reported shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a press release issued by Lieutenant John Soules, officers from the department responded to Zen’s Pub at 303 Tyler Street at around 10:30 p.m.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Joan Marie Race, 91, of Housatonic

Joan Marie Race, 91, of Housatonic died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on January 8, 1932 in Great Barrington, daughter of Anthony and Margaret (Zucco) Storti. She was a graduate of the former Searles High School. After graduation, Joan worked for...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

NAACP holds peaceful protest against police brutality

Pittsfield — On January 7 in Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, a Black man, was severely beaten during a traffic stop by five Black officers from the city’s police department. According to various national reports, Nichols was stopped for alleged reckless driving. Three days later, Nichols died due to his injuries.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Hot Plate Brewing Co opens; Williams College hosts author Imani Perry; Pamela Means show; North Adams’ FIRST Friday; Experimental animation screening at the Clark; The Art of Storytelling exhibition

Pittsfield’s new Hot Plate Brewing Co will open to customers on Thursday. Pittsfield— Hot Plate Brewing Co., a Latina-owned business based in Downtown Pittsfield, will celebrate their soft launch on Thursday, February 2 at 4 p.m., and will be offering six beers on tap, with more to follow over the coming weeks. In addition to their own craft beers, the company will be offering NA beers, wine, cider, hard seltzers, soft drinks, as well as light snacks and small plates.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Spotlight on Prairie Whale, where a new (but familiar) chef is at the helm

“Local foods, beer, stews, live music, ping pong. What’s not to love?” —Justin Soffer, CEO of Travel Zoo and frequent Prairie Whale visitor. As anyone in the restaurant business can tell you, one of the most significant challenges is sustainability—keeping the food moving (nothing wasted), keeping business up, and still giving staff time off to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Few career choices have as many built-in occupational difficulties—grueling hours, intense demands, ramped-up weekends, and shifting staff and clientele, to name just a few.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy