A mysterious weapon pick-up animation for Bangalore is actually another clue for the next legend in Apex

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players beg Blizzard to re-add sorely missed matchmaking feature
Solo queuing in Overwatch 2 can be hard at the best of times. Then pair that with a four-stack on the other team, and you’ve got yourself quite the difficult game to win. One OW2 player suffered this unfortunate situation not once, not twice, but three times in a row. Players can come into contact with full five-stacks in the sequel, no matter how many teammates they have queued with—a change that wasn’t in the original hero shooter either—and it’s safe to say the community has had enough.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Season 3: New skins, changes, reward system, and more
Overwatch 2 is currently on the operating table, with the devs making sure every upcoming change is squeaky clean before they throw it into the competitive sphere. While we don’t know everything about the upcoming season, we do have information and leaks about what’s in store. There are...
dotesports.com
One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split
Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
dotesports.com
One VALORANT agent pick is demolishing Radiant lobbies on Lotus
Lotus’ champion has been crowned, and it’s not the hero you’d expect. VALORANTs newest map was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and after three weeks, this sentinel has stood out from amongst the rest and may even be in every single Lotus match in coming weeks. Sage...
dotesports.com
Best MTG Red Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards
Magic: The Gathering has given players exciting Limited formats over the past year and Phyrexia: All Will be One will look to continue that trend with its new mechanics and twist of older ones. Red is a well-rounded color in ONE Limited that centers around the new Equipment mechanic For...
dotesports.com
Scump shares precious career advice with fellow Call of Duty pros and streamers
Call of Duty legend and recently-retired pro Scump got his hands insured around three years ago and urged that other CDL professionals do the same in the latest episode of the OpTic podcast, in which he talked with the organization’s CEO H3CZ and OpTic pros Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro and Cuyler “Huke” Garland.
dotesports.com
Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3
In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.
dotesports.com
Watch out for these 10 threats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Series 2 VGC
Series Two Ranked Battles is going live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet very soon on Feb. 1, but unsurprisingly enough, the metagame for Series Two has already been developing since the format’s announcement. Players have taken to Pokémon Showdown!—an online Pokémon battling simulator—as well as organized grassroots tournaments...
dotesports.com
Only 3 League champions have perfect pick-ban rates through the 2023 LCS Spring Split’s first week
Ever since the start of the new year, League of Legends pros have been trying to make sense of the game’s new meta before their 2023 Spring Split begins. Around the world, teams have brought in new champions that are quickly picking up steam in various regions, and in North America, three picks have become a priority for every squad in the LCS.
dotesports.com
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
dotesports.com
Viral ‘Sage mommy’ post shows how well Riot knows the VALORANT audience
Riot Games has been bringing players closer and closer to the agents that define VALORANT, but a Sunday morning Twitter post brought fans and players something they desperately needed: acknowledgment from mommy. The post shows the trio of Neon, Sage, and Jett on a plane together in the same row,...
dotesports.com
Heavyweight clash: Overwatch 2 players re-define Season 2 meta with hilarious tank brawl
While the Overwatch 2 world waits for Season 3 to herald new changes and hero tweaks, a group of gobsmacked players got a front-row seat to the hilarious new tank meta. That new tank meta is Rammatra boxing: In a video posted on Reddit on Jan. 29, two hefty tanks activated their ultimates and were beating the never-ending life out of each other while everyone else sat on the sidelines in awe.
dotesports.com
Busted All Will Be One MTG combo deals 20 damage in Limited and Standard
Hall of Fame Magic: The Gathering player Frank Karsten has put together a combo using only Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards that can deal 20 damage directly to an opponent by turn four. Phyrexians are invading the MTG Multiverse and they are using Oil counters to end games. Within...
dotesports.com
Here are the early League Patch 13.3 patch notes
Despite a cyber attack, ransom notes, and hackers reportedly putting up Riot Games’ source code for auction, League of Legends Patch 13.1b rolled out on Jan. 26. Now, focus has turned to League Patch 13.3, which will hopefully get the fortnightly change schedule back on track for the flagship Riot title.
dotesports.com
The biggest reasons to watch IEM Katowice 2023
The biggest esports tournament in Poland is right around the corner, and if you’re a CS:GO fan, you can’t miss it. IEM Katowice 2023 is the first big event in CS:GO this year. The best teams from all around the world have come to the Eastern European country to compete for the first important trophy in 2023.
dotesports.com
G2 clocks up one of the fastest LEC wins ever, but couldn’t catch their own record
G2 Esports closed the second-fastest LEC game ever against Team Heretics during the second week of 2023 Winter Split, complete with a dancing Rift Herald. This G2 roster has been compared multiple times to the one the oft-championship organization fielded in the 2019 League season due to their potential in reaching great heights in League of Legends competitions and for their capability in smashing records—which they almost did five weeks into the season.
dotesports.com
BetBoom traded Dota 2 for PUBG, Overwatch and still claimed DPC Winter Tour glory
The top-table clash between BetBoom and Team Spirit was always destined to be an exciting series. Not only was it a showdown between the two best teams in the Eastern European DPC Winter Tour, but it was also personal, at least to an extent, for some of the players. The...
dotesports.com
CS:GO player count leaps back to mid-pandemic numbers as 2023 hype grows
CS:GO was released in 2012 and its player count is still climbing. The tactical FPS’ concurrent player count dropped after the pandemic as gamers ventured back into the wilderness, but the game is making its way back to those record numbers. According to SteamCharts, Jan. 2023 has been a...
dotesports.com
All Dominaria Remastered MTG cards worth money
Following the launch of Magic: The Gathering’s second remastered tabletop set, prices of Dominaria Remastered cards are strong despite an overall dip in value. The Dominaria Remastered (DMR) supplemental tabletop set, released on Jan. 13, was designed for Draft gameplay while containing reprints from a total of 27 MTG sets. There are 261 regular cards in the set, along with card style variants like retro frames and borderless foils. A cycle of tutors and cycling lands was included in the DMR set. And popular cards like Force of Will and Yawgmoth, Thran Physician were among the reprints.
dotesports.com
Blizzard says you’re the reason you’re hard stuck in Overwatch Elo hell
Blizzard released its latest batch of Overwatch 2 developer notes in a blog post today, and in discussions about matchmaking, it had some harsh words for people who think they’re in Elo hell. In an extensive Q&A section, devs tried to reason with people who believe they are “hard...
Comments / 0