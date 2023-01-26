Read full article on original website
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno ValleyDebra BlackwellMoreno Valley, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, RiversideLashaun TurnerRiverside, CA
Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed paradeThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000The HD PostBig Bear Lake, CA
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, Riverside
The I.E Soul Food Tour is back for the New Year with new food experiences. Dine with us as we taste offerings from some of the Inland Empire’s best restaurants. As with our previous tour in 2021, we will not only seek out Soul Food but we'll also explore other types of cuisine. We are in search of food that tastes good and feels good to the soul! First stop is Kountry Folks in Riverside.
newsmirror.net
Another heated Yucaipa City Council meeting, as citizens express opinions on city manager
On Jan. 23, at the Yucaipa special and regular city council meetings, over 100 concerned citizens filled up the council chambers and overflowed into the community room. Some carried signs calling for the recall of Bobby Duncan and Matt Garner and others questioned Mayor Justin Beaver and Chris Venable’s actions at the last city council meeting, where behind closed doors and under the guise of “transparency,” City Manager Ray Casey was “retired” and he and City Attorney David Snow were released from their contracts.
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
QSR magazine
Pizza Factory Opens in Riverside, California
Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, this is the first of five Pizza Factory locations the duo plans to open. The new restaurant is conveniently located at 20641 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside CA at the Meridian Park Retail Center.
North Indian Canyon Drive reopened
North Indian Canyon Drive has been reopened after it was previously closed Sunday morning due to blowing sand and low visibility. For up-to-date information on the windy conditions affecting the valley, click here. Stay with News Channel 3 and the First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post North Indian Canyon Drive reopened appeared first on KESQ.
Frank Sinatra’s Palm Springs–Area Home Is Hitting the Market—and Opening to the Public
It’s that time of year again. Palm Springs Modernism Week begins on February 16, and for the first time, a tour of Frank Sinatra’s onetime desert hideaway Villa Maggio is on offer. Tickets for the event are mostly sold out, but those who didn’t snag one should keep their eyes peeled for open house events at the dwelling, because AD has learned that the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is set to hit the market around the same time design-lovers make their winter pilgrimage to the midcentury-modern Mecca.
livability.com
6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley
Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
Cheech Marin is father of the bride to J.Lo in ‘Shotgun Wedding’
It’s a big week for actor Cheech Marin. Not only does he have a new movie with a star-studded cast, but his museum received a big honor. The Cheech Center for Chicano Art and Culture of the Riverside Art Museum received the Riverside Hero Award. “It’s good to be acknowledged for the participation and the […]
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle while walking on street in Fontana on Jan. 30
A woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a street in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 30, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place on Citrus Avenue near Harvey Drive at about 1:10 a.m. The unidentified pedestrian was crossing the...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Chief on Tyre Nichols Video Release
Newly appointed Pasadena Chief of Police reaction after watching the video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year old man who died after a traffic stop by the SCORPION unit of Memphis police. Following the events in Memphis and upon viewing the video footage, I am compelled to...
Fontana Herald News
Monterey Park woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting high school student in Rancho Cucamonga
A Monterey Park woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a high school student in Rancho Cucamonga and sending a threatening text message, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 24 at about 10:02 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to Alta Loma...
Fontana Herald News
Four persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 28
Four persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 28, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint in the northbound lanes of Sierra Avenue at Technology. A total of 1,510 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 65 were pulled in...
First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow to Riverside County
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Sunday, January 29th, and Monday, January 30th, as a winter storm moves into Southern California. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 1:00 p.m. Sunday as west winds strengthen out ahead of the trough of low pressure. The strongest gusts will occur The post First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow to Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
Southern California hospital shows how to use a tourniquet to save lives in a shooting
Following the mass shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, a local hospital is hoping to save lives by teaching people how to help those with traumatic injuries. In a demonstration called, “Stop the Bleed,” lessons are taught on how to use a tourniquet to stop life-threatening blood loss. “Every time you hear something […]
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital awarded $135 million in grant funding
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced today that Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) was awarded $135 million in grant funding through the Children’s Hospital Bond Act of 2018. The grant of voter-approved bond funds was awarded by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA), which is chaired by Treasurer Ma.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Route 210 Freeway in Fontana
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on Jan. 24, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 9:50 p.m., a 25-year-old San Bernardino woman was driving a 2016 Kia eastbound, west of Alder Avenue, at an unknown speed when her car collided with an unidentified pedestrian walking in the No. 1 lane.
