ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

NTV's Grow: January 29, 2023

More than a million acres of prime irrigated farm ground in central Nebraska could face new regulations as the Lower Loup NRD could be the first to prohibit fall applications of commercial fertilizer. We'll hear from them on why they're considering a district-wide ban. Plus, farmers opposed to a public...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

CDC awarded grants to three nursing schools to help with nursing shortage at state schools

OMAHA, Neb. — There is an urgent nursing shortage in Nebraska schools. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing has been awarded a $915,163 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for its new School Nurse Scholars (SNS) program, which addresses the shortage in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Mental Health Awareness: Control

KEARNEY, Neb. — What you can and can't control: it's a topic that some may struggle with, but understanding and accepting the difference can be a benefit to your mental health. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about this topic.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 104th Annual Meeting

KEARNEY, Neb. — Monday marked the 104th Annual Meeting and Banquet of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC). The 1733 Men's Barbershop Chorus performed the National Anthem ahead of the festivities. It's an event regularly scoring an appearance from some of the bigger names in the state. This...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Man charged in connection to Utah kidnapping that ended in GI faces federal charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Arizona man facing charges after he was found inside a vehicle in Grand Island with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, is charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed last Wednesday.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: The importance of healthy teeth and gums

KEARNEY, Neb. — When it comes to our pet’s dental health, it's just as important to our pets as it is to us humans. Dr. Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said in a perfect world, we would brush our pet’s teeth every day, as well as having them have regular dental cleanings.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Lopers remain undefeated at home with blowout win over Missouri Western

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior reserve wing Meg Burns scored a career-high 15 points and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney sunk 15 threes to demolish No. 26/30 Missouri Western State, 91-55, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (20-3, 13-2) reach...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Two charged with stealing vehicle in GI with children inside

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle with three children inside, before abandoning an infant. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney, was arraigned Monday morning in Hall County Court and charged with three counts of kidnapping, three child abuse charges, theft over $5,000, theft by receiving stolen property and operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy