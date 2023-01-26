Read full article on original website
guest
4d ago
Wow over 240 million goes to these anti violence groups that are totally useless!!!we pay the highest taxes around and much of that funds policemen,cant they do the job why are we paying for police and then these groups of ex gang members to talk to their friends aNd hang out with no results
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
MyStateline.com
Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot criticized for viral dancing video amid rising crime rates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire for posting a video of herself dancing in the streets during a Lunar New Year parade over the weekend, with several critics slamming her for the city's crime rates that have steadily increased throughout her term. Lightfoot posted a video on Twitter...
Lori Lightfoot Sparks Backlash Over Dancing Video Amid Chicago Crime Wave
The video of Lightfoot dancing in the street has begun to circulate online and has so far been viewed more than 50,000 times.
Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case
CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
Chicago Public Radio
How Chicago is reacting to the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
Residents in Chicago and surrounding areas held vigils and protests demanding police accountability after the release of body cam footage that showed Memphis police officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He later died. Reset talks with a police accountability expert and local activists. GUESTS: Sharon Fairley, professor from practice at...
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
Protesters want to stop sale of historic St. Adalbert Church in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parishioners protested outside Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral Sunday to send a message to Cardinal Blase Cupich. They want to keep the building that once housed their beloved church from being sold. A small group chanted and held signs, urging Cupich not to sell Saint Adalbert Catholic Church in Pilsen. The church closed in 2019, but the Saint Adalbert's Rosary Group says the building is architecturally and culturally important to the Polish and Mexican communities it served. "Getting the sale stopped is a smaller goal along the way," said Richard Smaglick, with the group. "The main goal is to reopen this church as a sacred space of some sort, a shrine, a monastary or an active church. We're very hopeful that we can make that happen. Last fall, former congregants protested outside the shuttered church trying in vain to keep the Archdiocese from removing a beloved statue. Protesters say they're also concerned about reports a Florida man could buy the church. They say he has turned other religious buildings into questionable businesses. The Archdiocese acknowledged the group's protests, but did not address their concerns.
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills
Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago area women killed in mass shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - Two women from the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting at a multimillion dollar home in a fancy neighborhood in Los Angeles, police said. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified them as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago and Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, A woman from Arizona, Destiny Sims, 26, was also killed.
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
South Deering residents without heat, but new boiler for building sits outside
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least a dozen renters in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood are without heat, with some claiming it's been a month. As temperatures drop into the single digits, CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with residents who said they're fed up."Somebody needs to fix this problem."Frustrated and upset, this renter, who doesn't want his face shown or name revealed, said he's been without heat for nearly a month."I called them, and they told us that they were going to get on it. That's been since December," said the renter. "We're almost in February and still dealing with this issue."Trumbull...
Hundreds of migrants could move into abandoned Woodlawn elementary school starting Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago could start moving hundreds of migrants into an abandoned school as early as Monday. CBS 2 has been following the story for months, but now it seems it is actually happening. On Sunday CBS 2's Sabrina Franza saw some city-owned vehicles driving in and out, possibly making last minutes fixes before the week begins. The school, formerly Wadsworth Elementary School, is ready, the city says, to accept 250 migrants -- to start. At a community meeting Saturday, city officials did not answer neighbors' questions about a cap on that number. "It's not about black against brown it's...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate
Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
Vallas gets help in Chicago mayoral bid from controversial ex-CPS board member
Four years after giving back a $500 campaign contribution from a controversial former Chicago Board of Education member, Paul Vallas’s mayoral bid has accepted a much bigger sum — $7,500 — from Deborah Quazzo ahead of the February election, records show. Then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed Quazzo to...
City officials push on with plans to move migrants into former Woodlawn elementary school
The panelists assured residents there is a plan in place to keep the migrants and the community safe.
