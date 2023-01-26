Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced on Monday, January 30, 2023, to five years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Melvin Theophilius Hill, 38, of Ashland, Kentucky, on May 2, 2022, police officers conducted a traffic […]
lootpress.com
22-year-old man charged with probation violation
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Boone County area Tuesday for violation of probation. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were called to assist WV State Probation officers in the Uneeda area. Upon responding to...
WTAP
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests suspect who planned school shooting
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect who planned to shoot Ripley Middle School. Jackson Co. officials say that they responded to a call late Sunday afternoon about a potential school shooting at Ripley Middle School. Deputies found the posts being made by...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
Wayne County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Duke Orlando Geary, 39, of Kenova, pleaded guilty today to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 30, 2020, law enforcement officers searched Geary’s Kenova residence. Geary admitted to possessing approximately 88 marijuana plants, 25 pounds of marijuana, a Taurus .22-caliber revolver, and ammunition found by officers during the search. Geary further admitted that he intended to sell the marijuana and possessed the firearm to protect the marijuana and the sales proceeds.
lootpress.com
Police arrest 3 of 4 murder suspects wanted in connection to Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Huntington Police Department has announced that 3 out of the 4 suspects wanted in connection to a November murder in Huntington have been arrested. Police say the three suspects were arrested Friday, Jan. 27, and charged in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of...
thelevisalazer.com
FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE
JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates case of extreme animal cruelty
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On January 28, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of animal cruelty at 379 Wynn Rd. in Piketon, Ohio. In response, a search warrant was executed and a shocking discovery was made. A deceased dog was found tied to a tractor nearby the roadway and appeared to have been beaten.
WTAP
One man taken into custody after barricaded standoff in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - A man has been taken into custody following a barricaded standoff in Gallia County Sunday morning. In a news release by Gallia County Sheriff, Matt Champlin, just after 6:30 Sunday morning Gallia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hawthorn Lane, Sprinfield Township on a report of a man who had a firearm and threatening to use it on himself.
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves
HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
WSAZ
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
KINGMAN, AZ (WSAZ) - More than 50 years later, a Portsmouth woman was identified as the female victim in a 1971 cold case. Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey Rice, from Portsmouth, Ohio. In October 2021, the sheriff’s office requested public...
WSAZ
Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident in Salt Rock, West Virginia over the weekend. The accident happened Saturday. Investigators believe Daren T. Ovitt, 53, of Salt Rock, suffered a medical emergency and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Further information has not...
Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
WSAZ
2500 pills of suspected Fentanyl seized in drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Guns, thousands of pills, and cash are among the items seized after a drug bust in Chesapeake, Ohio Wednesday. According to the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Hurricane Police Criminal Interdiction unit notified the Lawrence County Drug and Major Task Force about a large shipment of drugs that they intercepted during a traffic stop.
thelevisalazer.com
HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
