HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Duke Orlando Geary, 39, of Kenova, pleaded guilty today to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 30, 2020, law enforcement officers searched Geary’s Kenova residence. Geary admitted to possessing approximately 88 marijuana plants, 25 pounds of marijuana, a Taurus .22-caliber revolver, and ammunition found by officers during the search. Geary further admitted that he intended to sell the marijuana and possessed the firearm to protect the marijuana and the sales proceeds.

KENOVA, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO