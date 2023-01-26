ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

WVNS

Man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced on Monday, January 30, 2023, to five years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Melvin Theophilius Hill, 38, of Ashland, Kentucky, on May 2, 2022, police officers conducted a traffic […]
ASHLAND, KY
lootpress.com

22-year-old man charged with probation violation

UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Boone County area Tuesday for violation of probation. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were called to assist WV State Probation officers in the Uneeda area. Upon responding to...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Wayne County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Duke Orlando Geary, 39, of Kenova, pleaded guilty today to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 30, 2020, law enforcement officers searched Geary’s Kenova residence. Geary admitted to possessing approximately 88 marijuana plants, 25 pounds of marijuana, a Taurus .22-caliber revolver, and ammunition found by officers during the search. Geary further admitted that he intended to sell the marijuana and possessed the firearm to protect the marijuana and the sales proceeds.
KENOVA, WV
thelevisalazer.com

FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE

JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates case of extreme animal cruelty

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On January 28, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of animal cruelty at 379 Wynn Rd. in Piketon, Ohio. In response, a search warrant was executed and a shocking discovery was made. A deceased dog was found tied to a tractor nearby the roadway and appeared to have been beaten.
PIKETON, OH
WTAP

One man taken into custody after barricaded standoff in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - A man has been taken into custody following a barricaded standoff in Gallia County Sunday morning. In a news release by Gallia County Sheriff, Matt Champlin, just after 6:30 Sunday morning Gallia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hawthorn Lane, Sprinfield Township on a report of a man who had a firearm and threatening to use it on himself.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves

HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
WSAZ

Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case

KINGMAN, AZ (WSAZ) - More than 50 years later, a Portsmouth woman was identified as the female victim in a 1971 cold case. Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey Rice, from Portsmouth, Ohio. In October 2021, the sheriff’s office requested public...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident in Salt Rock, West Virginia over the weekend. The accident happened Saturday. Investigators believe Daren T. Ovitt, 53, of Salt Rock, suffered a medical emergency and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Further information has not...
SALT ROCK, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
MINFORD, OH
WSAZ

2500 pills of suspected Fentanyl seized in drug bust

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Guns, thousands of pills, and cash are among the items seized after a drug bust in Chesapeake, Ohio Wednesday. According to the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Hurricane Police Criminal Interdiction unit notified the Lawrence County Drug and Major Task Force about a large shipment of drugs that they intercepted during a traffic stop.
CHESAPEAKE, OH
thelevisalazer.com

HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
CHARLESTON, WV

