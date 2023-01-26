Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Considers Nip Bottle Ban
Edgartown considered a proposed ban on 50mL bottles, popularly known as nips, at its select board meeting on Monday. The miniature liquor bottles have come under scrutiny across Massachusetts and across the Island as lawmakers argue they pose a littering problem. Oak Bluffs recently discussed the issue in a select board meeting earlier this month. Just across the water, the town of Falmouth voted to ban nips in October 2021, and Nantucket followed with a ban in 2022.
Westport-Little Compton Spot Offers Scenic, Moderate Family Nature Hike
Residents of the SouthCoast are fortunate to have many nature trails and open recreation areas to enjoy the outdoors when the weather permits. That good fortune extends into nearby Rhode Island and throughout southern New England, for that matter. Family members of all ages can enjoy the scenery and serenity...
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
‘The most dark, black hole you can imagine’: Massachusetts moms open up about postpartum experiences
BOSTON — The tragedy in Duxbury involving a mother of three accused of killing her three children has opened up a dialogue about the mental health struggles that many new mothers face. According to the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, one in five women will experience a mental health...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 22-29
A condo in East Sandwich that sold for $100,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 44 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $647,733, $436 per square foot.
whdh.com
MassDOT: New bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the old bridges with some modern updates
Transportation officials say the new bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the current bridges, with some modern updates. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges were built in the 1930s and are in need of replacement. Officials say that out of three different designs considered, the current arch design proved...
Check Out This Strange Encounter With a New Bedford Squirrel
I've witnessed some strange things living in New Bedford, but this one might take the cake. I take my dog Bella out for a walk around the West End of New Beige every day. We enjoy strolling through the cemetery where there's no vehicle traffic and rarely anyone else around. It's a peaceful walk, for the most part, until my dog spots a squirrel. Then, chaos ensues.
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
New Week Means New Mass State Police Sobriety Checkpoints For 2/3 & 2/4
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced more sobriety checkpoints for later this week. These sobriety checkpoints are being held on different days...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
GoLocalProv
RI Trucking Companies Charged With Conspiracy for Tampering With Emission Monitoring Devices
Two Rhode Island trucking companies -- and their owner -- have entered plea agreements admitting guilt in tampering with federal emission monitoring devices on their fleet of trucks. North Kingstown companies M&D Transportation and Diesel Tune-Ups of RI and owner Michael Collins were sued last week in federal court by...
Houses flood in East Bridgewater after dam breaks
The privately-owned dam broke around 6 a.m. Friday, flooding about a dozen homes. At least a dozen East Bridgewater homes were flooded Friday after an early-morning dam breach. East Bridgewater fire and police departments responded to the area of Bixby Drive after a 20-foot section of an earthen dam gave...
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTO: “BAD BLEED”
Top HN Photo: A Yarmouth FD paramedic speaks directly with the Cape Cod Hospital Emergency Room, advising them about an incoming priority one patient who had lost a lot of blood. YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police patrol officers encountered an injured man all by himself on his front doorstep at around...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island Assistant Principal reportedly asks faculty to pay student’s outstanding fee to human trafficking cartel
An assistant principal at a Rhode Island high school has allegedly sent faculty an email asking for donations concerning a student who owed money to a human smuggling cartel. Stefani Harvey is the assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence and reportedly asked staff for money to pay for “coyote” fees “a group that helps people”.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police department issues special Valentine’s Day offer that jilted lovers may not be able to refuse
A Massachusetts police department has an offer that jilted lovers may not be able to refuse. Do you have an ex-valentine that you know has warrants? Or maybe they’re driving around drunk🍻 or with drugs💊 on board? This year, the Abington Police Department has a Valentine’s Day Special for them!🎁
WMUR.com
Husband of woman accused of murdering Duxbury, Massachusetts kids asks public to forgive her
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman accused of murdering her children is asking the public to find it in themselves to forgive her. Lindsay Clancy, 32, will face homicide charges in connection to the death of her children. She will also face three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to sister station WCVB.
Whitman, Massachusetts, Police Compliment Hilarious License Plate
Police departments around the country haven't always been on the best of terms with citizens for the last handful of years. It's truly been a wild ride and what the media tosses out to the public most is all the negativity (for any topic, really.) Which makes any police officer...
