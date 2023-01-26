ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilmark, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Considers Nip Bottle Ban

Edgartown considered a proposed ban on 50mL bottles, popularly known as nips, at its select board meeting on Monday. The miniature liquor bottles have come under scrutiny across Massachusetts and across the Island as lawmakers argue they pose a littering problem. Oak Bluffs recently discussed the issue in a select board meeting earlier this month. Just across the water, the town of Falmouth voted to ban nips in October 2021, and Nantucket followed with a ban in 2022.
EDGARTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 22-29

A condo in East Sandwich that sold for $100,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 44 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $647,733, $436 per square foot.
SANDWICH, MA
FUN 107

Check Out This Strange Encounter With a New Bedford Squirrel

I've witnessed some strange things living in New Bedford, but this one might take the cake. I take my dog Bella out for a walk around the West End of New Beige every day. We enjoy strolling through the cemetery where there's no vehicle traffic and rarely anyone else around. It's a peaceful walk, for the most part, until my dog spots a squirrel. Then, chaos ensues.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure

MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Houses flood in East Bridgewater after dam breaks

The privately-owned dam broke around 6 a.m. Friday, flooding about a dozen homes. At least a dozen East Bridgewater homes were flooded Friday after an early-morning dam breach. East Bridgewater fire and police departments responded to the area of Bixby Drive after a 20-foot section of an earthen dam gave...
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
NECN

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTO: “BAD BLEED”

Top HN Photo: A Yarmouth FD paramedic speaks directly with the Cape Cod Hospital Emergency Room, advising them about an incoming priority one patient who had lost a lot of blood. YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police patrol officers encountered an injured man all by himself on his front doorstep at around...
YARMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island Assistant Principal reportedly asks faculty to pay student’s outstanding fee to human trafficking cartel

An assistant principal at a Rhode Island high school has allegedly sent faculty an email asking for donations concerning a student who owed money to a human smuggling cartel. Stefani Harvey is the assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence and reportedly asked staff for money to pay for “coyote” fees “a group that helps people”.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy