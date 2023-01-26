CINCINNATI — Benken will be hosting its second annual Houseplant Expo on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is an all-day event, all houseplants are 20% off in-store only. There will be an Adult Terrarium Workshop where you pot your own glass terrarium. There is...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO