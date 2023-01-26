ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cincinnatistate.edu

Condolences to the family of Richard Weiland, Cincinnati State Board member, advocate, and donor

Richard “Dick” Weiland, a Cincinnati philanthropist and lobbyist, and a past member of the College Board of Trustees, died Jan. 19, 2023. Weiland served as a lobbyist for the College, and was also a top donor to the College, including a 2011 donation of $500,000 to establish a scholarship program at Cincinnati State in memory of the Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, a national U.S. civil rights leader.
CINCINNATI, OH
BoardingArea

The Coolest City in Each State

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure

Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville

CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Traffic shift on US 50 scheduled through late spring

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a scheduled traffic shift in eastern Hamilton County as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project beginning next week. According to officials, the westbound U.S. 50 contraflow lane will be removed on Monday, Jan. 30 and a contraflow lane will be...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

UC, TQL announce long-term partnership to help student-athletes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati announced Monday they and Total Quality Logistics (TQL) have come to a long-term strategic partnership that will put the freight brokerage business’ logo and signage Nippert Stadium. The strategic partnership will include field level and stadium signage and logo assets for TQL...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police no longer looking for Wyoming woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police said they're no longer looking for a woman from Wyoming. Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk Saturday but had not returned by Sunday. Police believed she might have had a gun. Police have not released any other details.
WYOMING, OH
WLWT 5

CPD's two-week-long citywide traffic blitz begins Monday

CINCINNATI — The two-week-long citywide Traffic Safety Enforcement Blitz is back for a second time. Beginning on Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit will patrol the city's streets and highways to ensure that drivers are making safe road decisions. Officials say that although every traffic stop may not...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Benkens second annual Houseplant Expo

CINCINNATI — Benken will be hosting its second annual Houseplant Expo on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is an all-day event, all houseplants are 20% off in-store only. There will be an Adult Terrarium Workshop where you pot your own glass terrarium. There is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Police: 78-year-old missing Ohio man found safe

DAYTON, Ohio — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy