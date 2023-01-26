Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Related
wvxu.org
A year ago, Cincinnati committed to mostly buying electric vehicles. Turns out it's not that easy
Cincinnati officials promised to only buy electric vehicles for the city fleet, as long as that option was available. Nearly a year later, every purchase attempt has been backordered or canceled thanks to supply chain and workforce challenges. City Manager Sheryl Long says just this month, Ford canceled the city’s...
wvxu.org
As out-of-town landlords face city lawsuits, we look at how such investors impact the community
Cincinnati has filed suit against several out-of-town landlords for repeated violations. The list includes VineBrook Homes. The city calls its landlord practices illegal and predatory. In a statement, Mayor Aftab Pureval said: "VineBrook's neglectful behavior has caused significant harm to renters, and the city of Cincinnati will fight back with...
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector. Sysco is hiring to fill multiple warehouse order selector roles. These full-time positions pay up to $80,000 a year. Hermann Services is seeking a full-time service plumber. The job pays between $60,000 to $90,000 a year.
WLWT 5
Broken parking lot payment kiosk, Venmo request leave drivers reluctant to send cash
CINCINNATI — Kelly Ryan cast a skeptical eye Friday on signs stuck to a parking lot payment kiosk on Vine Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. "I don't know who I’m Venmo’ing or where that money is going," Ryan said. "Venmo is secure, but not enough for me."
Groundwater monitoring wells stopped at Beckjord site, but county never knew
Two wells that monitor groundwater for contamination at the former Beckjord coal plant were either missing or damaged for several months in 2022. But Clermont County officials never knew about it.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
cincinnatistate.edu
Condolences to the family of Richard Weiland, Cincinnati State Board member, advocate, and donor
Richard “Dick” Weiland, a Cincinnati philanthropist and lobbyist, and a past member of the College Board of Trustees, died Jan. 19, 2023. Weiland served as a lobbyist for the College, and was also a top donor to the College, including a 2011 donation of $500,000 to establish a scholarship program at Cincinnati State in memory of the Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, a national U.S. civil rights leader.
The Coolest City in Each State
Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
linknky.com
Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure
Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
WLWT 5
Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville
CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Traffic shift on US 50 scheduled through late spring
CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a scheduled traffic shift in eastern Hamilton County as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project beginning next week. According to officials, the westbound U.S. 50 contraflow lane will be removed on Monday, Jan. 30 and a contraflow lane will be...
Fox 19
UC, TQL announce long-term partnership to help student-athletes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati announced Monday they and Total Quality Logistics (TQL) have come to a long-term strategic partnership that will put the freight brokerage business’ logo and signage Nippert Stadium. The strategic partnership will include field level and stadium signage and logo assets for TQL...
WKRC
Police no longer looking for Wyoming woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police said they're no longer looking for a woman from Wyoming. Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk Saturday but had not returned by Sunday. Police believed she might have had a gun. Police have not released any other details.
WLWT 5
CPD's two-week-long citywide traffic blitz begins Monday
CINCINNATI — The two-week-long citywide Traffic Safety Enforcement Blitz is back for a second time. Beginning on Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit will patrol the city's streets and highways to ensure that drivers are making safe road decisions. Officials say that although every traffic stop may not...
Pedestrian bridge replacement moving forward
ODOT has begun planning to replace pedestrians bridge connecting Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams and E. Court Street in Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Benkens second annual Houseplant Expo
CINCINNATI — Benken will be hosting its second annual Houseplant Expo on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is an all-day event, all houseplants are 20% off in-store only. There will be an Adult Terrarium Workshop where you pot your own glass terrarium. There is...
Over 270 houses, commercial buildings set to be demolished in Miami Valley
Hundreds of buildings, from houses to commercial structures, will be demolished as part of Ohio Department of Development’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. 599 dilapidated and abandoned structures across 15 counties in Ohio will be demolished so that the land can be “reused for new businesses, housing, or...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into a pole on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a pole, on Queen City Avenue and Bluffcrest Lane in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WCPO
Police: 78-year-old missing Ohio man found safe
DAYTON, Ohio — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities...
Comments / 4