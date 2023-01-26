ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

KGUN 9

Charging e-bike batteries cause two fires in one night at Arizona home

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) — After two fires at the same Valley home in one night, fire officials are sounding the alarm about the dangers of lithium batteries, which are common in many households. Glendale Fire Department says a family experienced the fires late Tuesday night while charging three e-bike...
GLENDALE, AZ
KGUN 9

Police close park after hiker finds skull

PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
PHOENIX, AZ

