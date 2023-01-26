ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
njbmagazine.com

EverWest Opens NJ Property Management Office

In light of its continued portfolio growth, EverWest Real Estate Investors of Denver, Colorado, has hired industry veteran Dave Jarvis as director of property management overseeing New York and New Jersey, and has opened a new regional property management office in Woodcliff Lake. The new office will support a growing property management portfolio of local EverWest industrial product and upcoming development, much of which has been acquired or initiated within the last 24 months.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
MWW Acquires Technology Specialist Firm, MRB Public Relations

MikeWorldWide (MWW), a leading independent PR agency based in East Rutherford, has acquired MRB Public Relations, Inc., a boutique technology-focused public relations firm that was recognized as one of the world’s top channel-focused PR firms by research and advisory firm Forrester Research, Inc. MRB founder Michael Becce and senior...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Hanson Family Celebrates 100 Years in the Real Estate Business

Three generations of the Hanson family were joined by more than 160 employees of The Hampshire Companies, NAI James E. Hanson, and Roebling Investment Company and their guests on Jan. 12 at Pleasantdale Chateau to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hanson family’s work in the real estate industry.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Lights, Camera, Action!

The Netflix plan selected by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) over three other bidders’ proposals includes 12 sound stages totaling 500,000 square feet. The project will create 1,500 permanent production jobs, over 3,500 construction-related jobs and generate billions of dollars in economic activity in the years ahead.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft

The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
NEWARK, NJ
February 2023

The February 2023 issue features our annual look at New Jersey’s award-winning hospitals; healthcare facilities that have been recognized for delivering quality care to their communities. Other articles spotlight the recent wave of newly named college and university presidents; cannabis workplace issues; the value of today’s MBA; and our biannual report on the South Jersey economy.
NEW JERSEY STATE

