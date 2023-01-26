Read full article on original website
Balloons mark where woman, children crashed after fatal triple shooting in Upton
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Pieces of plastic, shattered glass and balloons mark where police said a woman crashed her car after being shot in a fatal shooting near the Upton Metro Station over the weekend. The impact injured two children, a 3-year-old and a 2-month-old who police said were also...
Suspect shot by police during attempted arrest in White Marsh, say Baltimore County Police
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot by police during an arrest in White Marsh. According to police, officers were attempting to arrest two suspects at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebeneezer Road when a suspect hit a police vehicle with their car.
Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
Shots were fired near Towson Town Center, say police
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Officers responded to a report of a shots fired in Towson on Monday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 200 block of Joppa Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
Gun-Toting Would-Be Delivery Truck Driver Robber In Waldorf Tracked Down By Sheriff
The man who terrorized and threatened a pair of delivery drivers in Charles County has been apprehended and remains in custody in Prince George's County, according to the sheriff’s office. Waldorf resident Christopher Carrington Durham, 22, is facing multiple assault charges following an incident in Pagnell Circle in his...
Police search for suspect after double stabbing at The Rockville Hotel: Officials
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Two men were found stabbed with serious injuries at The Rockville Hotel on Sunday, according to the Rockville City Police Department. First responders were called to the hotel, located at 3 Research Court, around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Once on...
Citizen flags down officers to assist man shot in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50AM, officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard, when they were flagged down by a citizen, who told officers that someone had been shot. Officers began...
Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police
Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.
Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves multiple dead, children injured
New details have emerged on Saturday’s mass shooting in west Baltimore as police have released an update on the children who were hurt. 11 News has learned that doctors said the children were not shot but the baby and toddler do have head trauma and other injuries from the car accident that happened when the woman driving them was shot.
36 year old Odenton man sentenced to 20 years forbeing a Drug Kingpin Howard, Baltimore County and City
A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to being a drug kingpin that distributed fentanyl in Howard and Baltimore Counties and the city of Baltimore. The Odenton man, Darvin Kevin McCoy, is one of six defendants in the investigation started by Howard County Police after they arrested a suspect for a non-fatal opioid addiction. On Nov. 22, 2022, another defendant, Jawan Markeys Fulton, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Howard County to the supervision of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm with nexus to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.
Food delivery driver robbed in Anne Arundel County; 2 suspects fled to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a food delivery driver was robbed in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, by two unknown suspects. Officials with Anne Arundel County police say at approximately 2:00PM, officers were approached by a victim that said they were robbed in the 5200 block of 6th Street in Brooklyn, Maryland, approximately 30 minutes earlier.
Teen arrested after swinging a hatchet and threatening residents in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police say a teen has been charged with assault after swinging a ratchet at people in Anne Arundel County and threatening to shoot them. On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1:00PM, officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold.
Investigation underway after fire kills 5-year-old-boy
BALTIMORE — Investigators are still figuring out what sparked a fire over the weekend that killed a five-year-old boy, also hurting his twin brother.In the days since, neighbors also have been in mourning, saying they're ready to support the victims' family in any way they can.Units responded to a home on the 1600 block of East Oliver Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. Firefighters immediately reported heavy fire and smoke and people were said to be trapped in the home.Firefighters worked fast to put out the fire and pull two five-year-old boys out of...
