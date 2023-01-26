ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police shooting in White Marsh prompts heavy response, sources say

BALTIMORE -- A suspect was hospitalized after a shooting by police Tuesday morning in White Marsh, WJZ has learned from law enforcement sources. The suspect is at Bayview Hospital, sources say, but their condition is unknown. No further information was immediately available on the shooting. There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road & Pulaski Highway near a Royal Farms gas station, police said shortly before 7 a.m. Multiple roads have been closed in the area and commuters should expect delays. A crash involving at least two vehicles is at the location of the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
WHITE MARSH, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shots were fired near Towson Town Center, say police

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Officers responded to a report of a shots fired in Towson on Monday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 200 block of Joppa Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Shooting reported in White Marsh

——— WHITE MARSH, MD—Police are on the scene of a Tuesday morning shooting in White Marsh. The shooting was reported at just after 6 a.m. on January 31 in the area of Route 40 at Ebenezer Road in the vicinity of the Royal Farms. Several roads in...
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Coward': Police continue investigation into deadly shooting, car crash in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.A 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later, police are...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police

Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves multiple dead, children injured

New details have emerged on Saturday’s mass shooting in west Baltimore as police have released an update on the children who were hurt. 11 News has learned that doctors said the children were not shot but the baby and toddler do have head trauma and other injuries from the car accident that happened when the woman driving them was shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

36 year old Odenton man sentenced to 20 years forbeing a Drug Kingpin Howard, Baltimore County and City

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to being a drug kingpin that distributed fentanyl in Howard and Baltimore Counties and the city of Baltimore. The Odenton man, Darvin Kevin McCoy, is one of six defendants in the investigation started by Howard County Police after they arrested a suspect for a non-fatal opioid addiction. On Nov. 22, 2022, another defendant, Jawan Markeys Fulton, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Howard County to the supervision of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm with nexus to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Food delivery driver robbed in Anne Arundel County; 2 suspects fled to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a food delivery driver was robbed in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, by two unknown suspects. Officials with Anne Arundel County police say at approximately 2:00PM, officers were approached by a victim that said they were robbed in the 5200 block of 6th Street in Brooklyn, Maryland, approximately 30 minutes earlier.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation underway after fire kills 5-year-old-boy

BALTIMORE — Investigators are still figuring out what sparked a fire over the weekend that killed a five-year-old boy, also hurting his twin brother.In the days since, neighbors also have been in mourning, saying they're ready to support the victims' family in any way they can.Units responded to a home on the 1600 block of East Oliver Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. Firefighters immediately reported heavy fire and smoke and people were said to be trapped in the home.Firefighters worked fast to put out the fire and pull two five-year-old boys out of...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy