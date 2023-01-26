Read full article on original website
WTVC
District holds first meeting to discuss rezoning overcrowded Hamilton County Schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County School held a meeting Monday to answer questions about a rezoning proposal that would address overcrowding at select schools. The rezoning would be for the 2023-2024 school year. There are three areas up for rezoning by HCS. A section of East Ridge High...
WDEF
Back-to-back teen carjackings get community’s attention
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Separate groups of teens committed unrelated carjackings this weekend almost back-to-back. But organizations like the Bethlehem Center are fighting back – or rather, fighting for. The Bethlehem Center says this is their mission: “Inspired by the gospel, we build lasting relationships with Chattanooga’s youth...
WTVC
Hamilton County School Board and County Commissioners prepare for 23-24 fiscal year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will unveil details of his legislative agenda and proposed budget at the upcoming State of the State address. One key topic is funding for schools. The Tennessee Department of Education is rolling out a new funding formula for schools state-wide. Saturday morning,...
WTVC
3 Walker County residents die from fentanyl overdose Monday, sheriff says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — 3 Walker County residents died from a fentanyl overdose Monday, Sheriff Steve Wilson says. Sheriff Wilson says the call came in early this morning on Walden Spur Road in the Kensington area. He tells us a family member went to check on one of the...
WTVC
National Croissant Day with Niedlov's Cafe and Bakery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s national croissant day and we wanted to celebrate with a Chattanooga favorite. Niedlove’s Bakery and Café is in the kitchen with owner Lauren Zilen and pastry chef Estella Lopes-Felipe. Check out how they hand make their croissants and get your own online.
WTVC
The Livin' Fit Program at the Chattanooga Fitness Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Livin' Fit Program starts on January 31st. It is the perfect opportunity to keep your New Year's resolution in tact. Stay connected with the Livin' Fit Program at the Chattanooga Fitness Center. Keep up with This N That.
WTVC
Piling up: City of Chattanooga looking to clean up growing litter problem
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's roads and highways now paying the price after a formal agreement between the city and The Department of Transportation expired last summer. It was recently discovered the City of Chattanooga no longer has a memorandum of understanding with state authorities to clean up trash along...
WTVC
East Lake Community Center grand re-opening focuses on providing safe spaces for youth
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The East Lake Community Center reopened its doors to the public on Sunday, after 3 years of being closed due to extensive renovations and COVID-19. The newly improved center will be used to provide education, resources, and a safe space against violence for Chattanooga youth. According...
WTVC
Mardis Gras at The Read House
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The 27th annual Mardi Gras celebration is being hosted by The Mystikal Krewe of Indulgences at Chattanooga's fabulous The Read House. Make sure to book now for a majestic evening. Stay connected with the Mardis Gras at The Read House. The Read House. February 11th, 7pm. Tickets...
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
WDEF
Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
WTVCFOX
2 people shot in Ooltewah, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two people were shot in Ooltewah Monday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The sheriff says they are still looking for the suspect. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road:. Sheriff Garrett says the two people who were shot are in...
WTVCFOX
48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
WDEF
Cagle Mountain Crash Injures Multiple Drivers
DUNLAP. Tenn. (WDEF)- Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a head on collision on Cagle Mountain this morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 111. One driver was entrapped in their vehicle while a victim in the other vehicle was ejected as their car left the...
Estill Springs Police Searching for Stolen Backhoe
Police in Estill Springs are on the lookout for a missing CASE Backhoe. It looks similar to the one pictured. It was stolen from the Timberlake area in Estill Springs last week. If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communication at 931-967-2331. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
WTVCFOX
Multiple injured in 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says this accident was at the intersection of Keith and 20th Street:. Based on driver and witness statements, Cleveland police say the collision began when one vehicle rear-ended...
WTVC
Bradley County man arrested in road rage related hit and run, sheriff's office says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradley County man has been arrested after a road rage related hit and run Monday, the sheriff's office says. Deputies responded to the accident on the Cleveland Bypass around 3:18p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff's Office says. Road rage is what deputies say allegedly led...
lafamilytravel.com
A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee
Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
WTVC
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on E. Brainerd, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon. It happened off East Brainerd Road. CPD says the man was transported to a local hospital. The suspect vehicle stayed on-scene. No report of charges have been filed at this...
mymix1041.com
Man killed in crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, THP says
From NewsChannel 9: A 45-year-old man died in a car crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A Kenworth Tractor was traveling east on Highway 68, THP says. They say a Ford F350 was traveling west on the highway. Another unidentified vehicle pulled out from...
