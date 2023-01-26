ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

WDEF

Back-to-back teen carjackings get community’s attention

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Separate groups of teens committed unrelated carjackings this weekend almost back-to-back. But organizations like the Bethlehem Center are fighting back – or rather, fighting for. The Bethlehem Center says this is their mission: “Inspired by the gospel, we build lasting relationships with Chattanooga’s youth...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

National Croissant Day with Niedlov's Cafe and Bakery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s national croissant day and we wanted to celebrate with a Chattanooga favorite. Niedlove’s Bakery and Café is in the kitchen with owner Lauren Zilen and pastry chef Estella Lopes-Felipe. Check out how they hand make their croissants and get your own online.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Piling up: City of Chattanooga looking to clean up growing litter problem

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's roads and highways now paying the price after a formal agreement between the city and The Department of Transportation expired last summer. It was recently discovered the City of Chattanooga no longer has a memorandum of understanding with state authorities to clean up trash along...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Mardis Gras at The Read House

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The 27th annual Mardi Gras celebration is being hosted by The Mystikal Krewe of Indulgences at Chattanooga's fabulous The Read House. Make sure to book now for a majestic evening. Stay connected with the Mardis Gras at The Read House. The Read House. February 11th, 7pm. Tickets...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cagle Mountain Crash Injures Multiple Drivers

DUNLAP. Tenn. (WDEF)- Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a head on collision on Cagle Mountain this morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 111. One driver was entrapped in their vehicle while a victim in the other vehicle was ejected as their car left the...
DUNLAP, TN
On Target News

Estill Springs Police Searching for Stolen Backhoe

Police in Estill Springs are on the lookout for a missing CASE Backhoe. It looks similar to the one pictured. It was stolen from the Timberlake area in Estill Springs last week. If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communication at 931-967-2331. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
WTVCFOX

Multiple injured in 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says this accident was at the intersection of Keith and 20th Street:. Based on driver and witness statements, Cleveland police say the collision began when one vehicle rear-ended...
CLEVELAND, TN
lafamilytravel.com

A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee

Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
MONTEAGLE, TN

