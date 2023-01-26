ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Sand Springs firefighters rescue Great Pyrenees at Shell Lake

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Vh6g_0kSbSzKF00

Sand Springs firefighters rescued a lost dog Thursday after finding it on the wrong side of Shell Lake.

Firefighters say they received a call from a person saying they'd lost their dog Merlin. Merlin is a 140-pound Great Pyrenees.

A fire crew responded after the owners tracked the dog via his GPS collar to find him on the back side of Shell Lake northwest of Sand Springs. The fire crew took a single company with one boat and brought the dog back without any incidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWjQB_0kSbSzKF00 2 News Oklahoma
Sand Springs firefighters rescuing a 140-pound Great Pyrenees from Shell Lake northwest of the city. Jan. 26, 2023.

"Merlin was a good boy and gave us a great opportunity for an impromptu training exercise," said Sand Springs Fire Marshal Mike Nobles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vUW0_0kSbSzKF00 2 News Oklahoma
Sand Springs firefighters rescuing a 140-pound Great Pyrenees from Shell Lake northwest of the city. Jan. 26, 2023.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man with well-equipped truck helps drivers, garbage truck up icy hill

TULSA, Okla. — As Monday’s ice storm brought trouble for drivers on a notoriously slippery Tulsa hill, one man was determined to help them get a boost to the top. The stretch of 71st Street between Tulsa Hills Drive and Olympia Avenue is a well-known trouble spot during winter storms, with drivers often not able to gain traction after stopping at traffic lights on the steep stretch of road.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police seeking to identify car theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is seeking to identify two men seen trying to open doors to cars in the Quail Meadows neighborhood. One of the men trying door handles was captured on security video. A car theft was reported in the area that same night.
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

Inclement weather forces campus closures

Students and staff can leave early Monday. Oklahoma State announced campus offices will close at 2:30 p.m. Monday because of inclement weather. Stillwater is under a winter weather advisory until noon Wednesday. Remaining classes after 2:30 are canceled for Stillwater, OSU-Tulsa and online. Campuses will be closed and classes are...
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow family’s dog attacked by animal

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is warning others after they said their dog was attacked by a coyote or something bigger. The Guy family said their dog Paco was carried off by an animal early Wednesday morning. Ronnie Guy described the attack as he witnessed it...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy