Read full article on original website
Related
klin.com
Man Accused Of Peeping Through Bedroom Window Arrested
Lincoln Police have arrested a man suspected of peeping through a bedroom window in northeast Lincoln four months ago. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says on September 30th officers were called to a home near 66th and Burlington by someone who reported a man was peering into their room through an outside window.
klin.com
House Near Eagle Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon
A house in eastern Lancaster County was completely destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says crews from Waverly, Ashland, Bennet, Eagle and Southeast Rural responded to the fire just west of Eagle around 2:20 p.m. “It was totally engulfed. It was a total...
klin.com
Careless Smoking Blamed For Lincoln House Fire
A fire early Monday morning fire forced three residents out of their burning home near 30th and D Street. When LFR crews arrived the residents and one dog were outside. “The fire was found in a 2nd story bedroom,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. The fire was extinguished and fire damage was kept to the bedroom. Crist says a discarded cigarette sparked the fire, which caused about $30,000 in damage.
klin.com
84th Street And Saltillo Road Intersection To Close For Lincoln South Beltway
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says weather permitting the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close beginning February 6 for construction and remain closed until this fall. While work continues on the City of Lincoln 70th Street Roundabout project, NDOT has identified a temporary alternative detour route utilizing...
klin.com
Nebraska Continues Skid and Loses at Maryland
Nebraska traveled to Maryland to take on the Terrapins hoping to accomplish something only one team has done all year, beat the Terrps at home. Unfortunately for the Huskers, their defensive holes showed as they dropped another Big Ten game by double digits, this time to the score of 82-63.
klin.com
Poor Second Quarter Dooms Nebraska at No. 10 Iowa
Just a single quarter proved to be the difference in Iowa City Saturday afternoon. Nebraska women’s basketball won the combination of the first, third, and fourth quarters 67-54, but a disastrous second quarter saw No. 10 Iowa come out on top 80-76. The Huskers ran out the gate on...
klin.com
LPS Opens Kindergarten Enrollment for ’23-’24
Lincoln Public Schools has announced that kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year has opened. Parents planning to send their children to kindergarten this fall are encouraged to enroll early in order to receive important information from schools and to allow schools to plan for staffing. Visit Lincoln Public Schools’...
Comments / 0