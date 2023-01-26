ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, AL

UPDATED: County schools lead fundraiser for student’s burial expenses

By Brian Graves, Ashley Morrison, The Anniston Star
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago

Fundraising efforts for a funeral have been successful for an Alexandria Elementary School student who died from suspected child abuse.

The student, six-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack of Alexandria Elementary School, died Jan. 20.

Jose Reyes Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
