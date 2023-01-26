Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Kentucky educators offer 6-step plan to ease teacher shortage starting with higher salaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There aren't enough teachers in Kentucky, so a group of educators and other stakeholders came up with six new recommendations to fix the state's teacher shortage. The Kentucky Association of School Administrators created the Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession last fall. The 125 volunteers divided...
Flu cases drop across Kentuckiana as health officials see increase in 'mild' COVID-19 cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flu cases are dropping throughout Kentuckiana. From Jan. 15-21, Kentucky confirmed 309 new flu cases. That's half the number of cases reported during the first week of the year. Indiana is seeing a similar decline. "Fortunately, it's kind of stabilized out a little bit," said Dr....
Kentucky accepting 2022 tax returns, providing free tax filing assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) has started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns. Processing of tax returns will begin on Feb. 6, 2023 and can take up to four to six weeks. The deadline to file your 2022 tax return is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Public health, first responders support Indiana governor's proposal to increase public health spending
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants to bolster spending by hundreds of millions of dollars for the state's public health services. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend nearly $350 million over the next two years for public health programs. The governor’s plan would direct $100 million in the...
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
Timing Out Weekend Showers
Light rain has already started to fall in parts of our area Saturday night. There is another batch of rain approaching from the west and more to come overnight. Through the evening this light rain will spread across our communities from southwest toward northeast. This first round of rain will be on the lighter side, and thunderstorms will be unlikely.
