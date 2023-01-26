Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Kentucky educators offer 6-step plan to ease teacher shortage starting with higher salaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There aren't enough teachers in Kentucky, so a group of educators and other stakeholders came up with six new recommendations to fix the state's teacher shortage. The Kentucky Association of School Administrators created the Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession last fall. The 125 volunteers divided...
wdrb.com
Flu cases drop across Kentuckiana as health officials see increase in 'mild' COVID-19 cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flu cases are dropping throughout Kentuckiana. From Jan. 15-21, Kentucky confirmed 309 new flu cases. That's half the number of cases reported during the first week of the year. Indiana is seeing a similar decline. "Fortunately, it's kind of stabilized out a little bit," said Dr....
wdrb.com
JCPS superintendent to share proposals for change to school start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Kentucky's largest school district believes it's time for a schedule change. JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the school district plans to roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times. JCPS high schools start the day at 7:40...
wdrb.com
Public health, first responders support Indiana governor's proposal to increase public health spending
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants to bolster spending by hundreds of millions of dollars for the state's public health services. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend nearly $350 million over the next two years for public health programs. The governor’s plan would direct $100 million in the...
wdrb.com
Floyd County Health Department reminding parents about new law encouraging lead testing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Health Department in southern Indiana is making sure local parents know about a new law requiring health care providers to offer lead testing for children. House Enrolled Act 1313 went into effect Jan. 1, requiring all health care providers to offer lead testing...
wdrb.com
American Heart Association offering free CPR training in Louisville Feb. 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Heart Association in Kentuckiana will offer free CPR training in Louisville next week. Training sessions will be held at the Chef Space at 1812 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. on Monday, Feb. 6. Each session runs a half-hour, and all are free and open to the public.
wdrb.com
Kentucky accepting 2022 tax returns, providing free tax filing assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) has started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns. Processing of tax returns will begin on Feb. 6, 2023 and can take up to four to six weeks. The deadline to file your 2022 tax return is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
wdrb.com
Students inspired to pursue aviation careers through Breckinridge County H.S. program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pathway program at Breckinridge County High School is encouraging kids to keep their heads in the clouds. For the past three school years, Paul Rotramel has led the Flight and Aeronautics pathway program. The program structure is similar to other classes in that it also...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused in groping incidents facing 5 new charges in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men is now facing several new charges, and these are in Jefferson County. Michael Mascardo was already facing eight sexual abuse charges in Oldham County. On Monday, he was charged...
wdrb.com
'Life-changing' surgery in Louisville helps one young woman who's been battling daily seizures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Georgetown, Kentucky, family says surgery their daughter had at UofL Health in Louisville has been "life-changing." Megan Fox, 21, has suffered from seizures for years. Her mother, Samantha Fox, said Megan's seizures first began in 2017. By 2020, she was having atonic seizures, known as drop attacks, around 20 times every day.
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
wdrb.com
New Albany High School's 'Cinderella Shop' lets students rent dresses, suits for prom
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- A special shop is helping New Albany High School students make their prom dreams come true. The "Cinderella Shop," located inside the southern Indiana school, allows students to rent dresses, suits and other accessories for a $10 fee. Items in the shop are provided through community...
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood shows appreciation to LMPD for decrease in area crime from '21 - '22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood took some time Sunday afternoon to pause, reflect and say thank you to members of Louisville Metro Police for the service it has given to its residents. Several residents of the Highlands, city leaders and business owners threw an appreciation party at the...
wdrb.com
Protest, prayer vigil held in Louisville for Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Louisville gathered to protest in the streets and others held a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols. Nichols died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers. On Sunday, a small group of protestors took to the streets in the Highlands to denounce police brutality...
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
wdrb.com
TOTALLY, BRUH! Shelby County students pick up life lessons while skateboarding inside their school
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are rules we all had to stick to growing up. "Not to run in the halls," said student, Liam Evans. "Straight line," student Cash McGee added. East Middle School in Shelby County has them too, at least on some days. "All that stuff sort of...
wdrb.com
Neighbors in the Highlands call for action, voice frustrations over increase in violent crime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicides, auto thefts and drugs. Those who live in the Highlands say they're concerned about what's happening on their streets. Bardstown Road is a corner of Louisville known for great restaurants, cool shops and an urban feel, but those who call the neighborhood home are up in arms about the increase of violence they're seeing.
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $613M Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 1-4-12-36-49, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $329 million. Officials urge anyone lucky...
wdrb.com
Haraz Coffee House opens second Louisville location in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is brewing in the Highlands. Haraz Coffee House opened its second Louisville location at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Highland Avenue. The name comes from the mountains in Yemen, where the coffee beans are grown. The new location was previously a...
wdrb.com
UofL expected to announce Cardinal Stadium naming rights Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected to come Monday on potential naming rights for Cardinal Stadium after nearly five years without a sponsor. The University of Louisville Board of Trustees will meet Monday as interim President Lori Gonzalez and Athletics Director Josh Heird will make a special announcement about the football program.
Comments / 0