Kentucky State

wdrb.com

JCPS superintendent to share proposals for change to school start times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Kentucky's largest school district believes it's time for a schedule change. JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the school district plans to roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times. JCPS high schools start the day at 7:40...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
Protest, prayer vigil held in Louisville for Tyre Nichols

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Louisville gathered to protest in the streets and others held a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols. Nichols died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers. On Sunday, a small group of protestors took to the streets in the Highlands to denounce police brutality...
Numbers drawn for estimated $613M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 1-4-12-36-49, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $329 million. Officials urge anyone lucky...
Haraz Coffee House opens second Louisville location in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is brewing in the Highlands. Haraz Coffee House opened its second Louisville location at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Highland Avenue. The name comes from the mountains in Yemen, where the coffee beans are grown. The new location was previously a...
UofL expected to announce Cardinal Stadium naming rights Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected to come Monday on potential naming rights for Cardinal Stadium after nearly five years without a sponsor. The University of Louisville Board of Trustees will meet Monday as interim President Lori Gonzalez and Athletics Director Josh Heird will make a special announcement about the football program.
