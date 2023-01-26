LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicides, auto thefts and drugs. Those who live in the Highlands say they're concerned about what's happening on their streets. Bardstown Road is a corner of Louisville known for great restaurants, cool shops and an urban feel, but those who call the neighborhood home are up in arms about the increase of violence they're seeing.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO