This position is located in Oklahoma City Municipal Court Building at 701 Couch Drive, Oklahoma City, OK. This position will fill the remainder of the term that expires on June 30, 2024. Municipal Judges, who are appointed by the Mayor and City Council serve two-year terms, are responsible for independently adjudicating cases involving alleged violations of the Municipal Code. This classification requires a thorough knowledge of municipal ordinances and state and federal law, as well as prior experience as a practicing attorney or judge in a court of record in the State of Oklahoma. Municipal Judges must be able to work cooperatively and productively with other Municipal Judges, the Judiciary Committee, Court Administration, etc. They are also expected to participate in judicial and continuing legal education programs designed to increase professional competence and ensure optimal public service. Essential job functions include: promoting public trust and confidence in the administration of justice at the municipal level; ensuring efficient, fair, and impartial adjudication of cases arising from alleged violations of municipal ordinances; issuing warrants and subpoenas; keeping and preserving the records of the Court, certifying transcripts; imposing sentences; administering oaths; enforcing due obedience to all orders, rules, and judgments made by the Court; reviewing defendants' probation files prior to sentencing to ensure that the terms and conditions of probation are met; conducting out-of-court review of various dockets prior to court appearances; conducting conferences with defense attorneys or representatives of the Municipal Counselor's office as necessary to review Jury Division cases; being on call weekends and holidays to handle emergencies at the jail and probable cause affidavits; attending judicial conferences as needed to discuss problems or procedural changes affecting court operations; and performing related duties as required to execute the ordinances and resolutions of the City Council, the Charter, and the Oklahoma Statutes. The appointee functions primarily independently, with work methods reviewed by the Presiding Municipal Judge or the Judiciary Committee for overall success in realizing desired service levels and achievement of efficient and effective Judicial Division operations.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO