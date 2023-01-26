Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
The Haven holds first ever open house with goal to increase transparency and educate on homelessness
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Haven in Charlottesville held its first ever ‘Community Open House’ on Monday night drawing in more than 100 people. The goal was to demystify what the shelter does and why it does it. “We’re this big building on Market Street and people walk...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
NBC 29 News
Political candidate calling for ending violence following fight at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some are calling for action following a recent fight at Charlottesville High School, and a new candidate for the 54th District House of Representatives wants to make that happen. Bellamy Brown is running on a platform of ending violence in the city, as well as supporting...
theriver953.com
Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
NBC 29 News
Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville real estate assessments up roughly 12%
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The numbers are in, and real estate assessments in Charlottesville are up a little more than 12%. “This year, it’s certainly been a seller’s market,” City Assessor Jeffrey Davis said Monday, January 30. Davis says sales are up in most of the city’s...
fox5dc.com
Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
NBC 29 News
Lack of snow hurting Charlottesville business
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter isn’t over yet, however, the lack of snow in the Charlottesville area is mixing things up for businesses selling supplies. “Winter has been a little bit slower for us this year, Martin Hardware Assistant Manger Chris Davis said Monday, January 30. “Stuff like ice melt and sleds and shovels, they’re not selling as quickly as they normally have. But, every once in a while when they call for a little bit, you know, we see a few people come in. But without anything too heavy, a lot of it’s just been hanging around the shop.”
Pedestrian crash on I-81 in Frederick County, Va.
UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened. FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening. Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash. They said […]
VDOT: Utility work Culpeper line to Food Lion
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter and on VDOT’s website. Culpeper County U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes. Greene County U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)-- Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S.29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Science Olympiad hosts annual competition at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Science Olympiad hosted its annual Central Virginia regional competition at Charlottesville High School. Schools from Virginia Beach, Blacksburg, Fairfax County and Loudoun County were in attendance. The teams competed in forensic chemistry and engineering challenges, such as building a bridge that can hold a...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
NBC 29 News
Community Climate Collaborative launches Solar Climate Justice Scorecard
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative recently released a free tool to help score proposed solar energy projects. Until now, there has not been a standardized method for assessing the overall climate justice aspects of non-residential solar projects. This open-source tool aims to provide a framework to enable...
Inside Nova
Spanberger relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets’ effort
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince...
cbs19news
STEM competition for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A day of STEM competition was held at Charlottesville High School. They hosted the Virginia state Science Olympia regional tournament. Students from across Virginia are given the opportunity to showcase their inventions and compete against other brilliant students, to see whose project held up the best.
NBC 29 News
IX Art Park adding new exhibits to Looking Glass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park is hosting its Looking Glass immersive art experience. IX says Looking Glass is the first immersive art space in Virginia, which gives people the chance to experience art in a whole new way. Looking Glass was created by more than a dozen Charlottesville-area...
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
Augusta Free Press
Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
pagevalleynews.com
‘Fiend’ caught at last for ‘devilish business’
January 30, 1890 — A man by the name of Sinclair was arrested last week at Bentonville and lodged in jail at Front Royal, charged with opening the switch near Charles Town by which a freight train was recently wrecked, and also with an attempt to break the lock of the siding at Milford a short time ago.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle firefighters combatting cancer risks with improved gear cleaning, additional exams
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - According to the CDC, firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer, and an even higher risk of dying from it. Albemarle County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Meade Whitaker says the high cancer rates can be an occupational hazard. “We have very...
