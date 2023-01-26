ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, VA

schillingshow.com

Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event

Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school

Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
NBC 29 News

Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville real estate assessments up roughly 12%

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The numbers are in, and real estate assessments in Charlottesville are up a little more than 12%. “This year, it’s certainly been a seller’s market,” City Assessor Jeffrey Davis said Monday, January 30. Davis says sales are up in most of the city’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Lack of snow hurting Charlottesville business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter isn’t over yet, however, the lack of snow in the Charlottesville area is mixing things up for businesses selling supplies. “Winter has been a little bit slower for us this year, Martin Hardware Assistant Manger Chris Davis said Monday, January 30. “Stuff like ice melt and sleds and shovels, they’re not selling as quickly as they normally have. But, every once in a while when they call for a little bit, you know, we see a few people come in. But without anything too heavy, a lot of it’s just been hanging around the shop.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
DC News Now

Pedestrian crash on I-81 in Frederick County, Va.

UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened. FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening. Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash. They said […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

VDOT: Utility work Culpeper line to Food Lion

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.  (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter and on VDOT’s website. Culpeper County U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes. Greene County U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)-- Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S.29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Community Climate Collaborative launches Solar Climate Justice Scorecard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative recently released a free tool to help score proposed solar energy projects. Until now, there has not been a standardized method for assessing the overall climate justice aspects of non-residential solar projects. This open-source tool aims to provide a framework to enable...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Spanberger relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets’ effort

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

STEM competition for students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A day of STEM competition was held at Charlottesville High School. They hosted the Virginia state Science Olympia regional tournament. Students from across Virginia are given the opportunity to showcase their inventions and compete against other brilliant students, to see whose project held up the best.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

IX Art Park adding new exhibits to Looking Glass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park is hosting its Looking Glass immersive art experience. IX says Looking Glass is the first immersive art space in Virginia, which gives people the chance to experience art in a whole new way. Looking Glass was created by more than a dozen Charlottesville-area...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County

A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

‘Fiend’ caught at last for ‘devilish business’

January 30, 1890 — A man by the name of Sinclair was arrested last week at Bentonville and lodged in jail at Front Royal, charged with opening the switch near Charles Town by which a freight train was recently wrecked, and also with an attempt to break the lock of the siding at Milford a short time ago.
FRONT ROYAL, VA

