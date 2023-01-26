ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IN

Illinois quick hits: Man recovering after shooting invader; school food worker charged with theft

An elderly man is in critical condition after he was attacked during a home invasion in which he shot one of his attackers. According to Chicago police, the man answered a knock at his door when two people barged into his residence. Once inside, the man and two people began fighting when the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, shot a male subject in the chest.
CHICAGO, IL

