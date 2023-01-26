ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after being shot in Crescent Hill, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition with what police said are "life-threatening injuries" after being shot in Crescent Hill on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man sentenced for 2021 deadly home invasion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing manslaughter and burglary charges in connection to a deadly home invasion back in 2021 has been sentenced to prison. On Monday, Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman arrested in 2022 Portland neighborhood gas station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with shooting another woman at a gas station last summer, according to Louisville Metro police. Lillian Bemiller, 42, of Shawnee, is accused of shooting and hitting a woman in the stomach at Boone's Gas Station on 22nd Street on July 24 last year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Oldham County Police investigate 2 similar, separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Oldham County are investigating two separate weekend shootings with similar details. "Both shootings occurred in residential neighborhoods, involved victims on foot being shot near the street, with witnesses describing a dark colored sedan at the scene," Oldham County Police said in a press release.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man injured after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says officers initially responded on a reported shooting in the 4500 block of S. 6th Street around 9:15 p.m. Police then found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY

