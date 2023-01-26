Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after being shot in Crescent Hill, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition with what police said are "life-threatening injuries" after being shot in Crescent Hill on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North...
Wave 3
Louisville man sentenced for 2021 deadly home invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing manslaughter and burglary charges in connection to a deadly home invasion back in 2021 has been sentenced to prison. On Monday, Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021. According to...
wdrb.com
Man charged with attempted murder after police say he chased, shot Shively club worker in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Shively nearly two years ago that left a man hospitalized in critical condition. The events that led up to the shooting started April 9, 2021, at a gentlemen's club at 3608 Seventh...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman arrested in 2022 Portland neighborhood gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with shooting another woman at a gas station last summer, according to Louisville Metro police. Lillian Bemiller, 42, of Shawnee, is accused of shooting and hitting a woman in the stomach at Boone's Gas Station on 22nd Street on July 24 last year.
wdrb.com
2 taken to hospital after separate shootings in Oldham County, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot in two separate incidents in typically quiet neighborhoods in Oldham County last weekend. On Sunday night, a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the lower back on Crossbrook Lane in Pewee Valley around 6 p.m. Witnesses told police that a dark sedan...
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com
Neighbors in the Highlands call for action, voice frustrations over increase in violent crime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicides, auto thefts and drugs. Those who live in the Highlands say they're concerned about what's happening on their streets. Bardstown Road is a corner of Louisville known for great restaurants, cool shops and an urban feel, but those who call the neighborhood home are up in arms about the increase of violence they're seeing.
Oldham County Police investigate 2 similar, separate shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Oldham County are investigating two separate weekend shootings with similar details. "Both shootings occurred in residential neighborhoods, involved victims on foot being shot near the street, with witnesses describing a dark colored sedan at the scene," Oldham County Police said in a press release.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman arrested months after shooting at a Louisville gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested months after police say she shot another woman in the stomach in the parking lot of a Portland neighborhood gas station. According to court documents, 42-year-old Lillian Bemiller was arrested Friday afternoon after she turned herself in. Police say the...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in Bardstown after police say pound of suspected meth found in car after chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop and police chase ended with officers saying they found crystal meth inside a man's car. According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Todd Carter was pulled over by deputies in Bardstown just before midnight Sunday on Highway 245 near North 3rd Street. Carter...
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
wdrb.com
1 dead, another person taken to hospital after crash in Meade County, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a crash in Meade County on Monday morning, according to police. The Meade County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on U.S. 60 at the intersection of Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road at 6:51 a.m.
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood shows appreciation to LMPD for decrease in area crime from '21 - '22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood took some time Sunday afternoon to pause, reflect and say thank you to members of Louisville Metro Police for the service it has given to its residents. Several residents of the Highlands, city leaders and business owners threw an appreciation party at the...
Man hospitalized following shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a Friday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. Metro Police’s 4th Division responded to the 4500 block of South Sixth Street around 9:15 p.m. following reports of the incident. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot...
WLKY.com
Employees shocked after man shot to death near restaurant in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The employees of a restaurant right across the street from where a man was shot to death Thursday afternoon said they are shocked. Employees at Ciao Ristorante in the Irish Hill neighborhood said on Friday, what would have been a normal Thursday evening was cut short by gunfire.
WLKY.com
Former LMPD officer who fired pepper balls night David McAtee died avoids prison time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to federal charges in connection to the night David McAtee died. Katie Crews won't serve any prison time. She was sentenced to two years of probation, 200 hours of community service, and a $5,000 fine for her connection to McAtee's death.
wdrb.com
Man injured after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says officers initially responded on a reported shooting in the 4500 block of S. 6th Street around 9:15 p.m. Police then found a man...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused in groping incidents facing 5 new charges in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men is now facing several new charges, and these are in Jefferson County. Michael Mascardo was already facing eight sexual abuse charges in Oldham County. On Monday, he was charged...
wdrb.com
Hardin County man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing 12 puppies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was arrested after killing 12 puppies, according to police. Tristan Hollin, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals after he was arrested on Jan. 27. According to a court...
