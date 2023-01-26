Read full article on original website
Driving conditions in Cape Girardeau
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes. Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple vehicle crashes.
U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge to close at 5:30 p.m.
(KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge will close at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the metal decking is expected to ice over after dark based on precipitation and dropping temperatures. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a...
WKCTC celebrates 20th anniversary
Three Cape police officers recognized for heroism
I-155 southbound in Pemiscot County closed
Three Cape Girardeau police officers were recognized for their work in helping to find a missing Illinois man.
House fire under investigation Marion, Ill.
Icy conditions keep tow truck drivers busy in the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Slick road conditions are creating big problems for drivers. It also made for a busy day for Heartland tow truck companies. While many businesses and schools closed, tow truck drivers were hauling vehicles that managed to slip off the road. ”It’s very slick, it’s bad,”...
Winter weather around Cape Girardeau
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/31
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes. Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple vehicle crashes. Driving conditions in Cape Girardeau.
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
Hamburger Express closing in February
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hamburger Express will close in early February. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it will close its doors Saturday, Feb. 4 after 35 years. They said they will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, up until they close. Hamburger Express...
Cape Girardeau officers recognized for work in finding missing man
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Cape Girardeau police officers were recognized for their work in helping to find a missing Illinois man. On January 27, Corporal Will Rogers, Patrolman Brian McCain and Patrolman Joel Koesterer were dispatched to investigate a vehicle that was sitting in a field next to I-55 near Wolverine Lane.
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Freezing rain and drizzle created slick and potentially dangerous driving conditions in parts of the Heartland on Monday morning, January 30. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, they responded to 180 calls for service from midnight to 7 p.m. Monday. That included...
1 person in critical condition after Marion, Ill. house fire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Marion. According to the Marion Fire Department, they were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of Holmes Drive around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, January 30 for a fire with a possible entrapment. When...
Marion, Ill. police investigating armed robbery at gas station
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday, January 29. According to a release from Marion police, they responded to Valero Gas on W. Main Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday. They said the owner told them an unidentified man, wearing all...
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
(KFVS) - A mixture of winter precipitation has created slick roadways in the Heartland. A mix of sleet and snow fell across our northern counties on Monday. While it was light, temperatures in the teens and lower 20s means travel will become very slick. Farther south across our central counties,...
KYTC crews preparing for snow, ice
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing for possible snow and ice expected to arrive mid to late Monday afternoon, January 30. A wintery mix of sleet and snow is expected, with slight ice accumulation. KYTC said their Snow and Ice Teams will pre-treat...
Slick travel conditions update at noon 1/30
Scott City firefighters report I-55 is ice covered and they are responding to crashes in both directions on the interstate.
Crews respond to crashes on I-55 early Monday morning
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Slick conditions Monday morning led to several crashes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to to slow down and do not set their cruise control while driving in slick conditions.
Carbondale police find missing child
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing child has been found safe in Carbondale, Ill. on January 30. The child went missing around 5:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.
