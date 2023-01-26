Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wbaltv.com
Police: Suspect shot by officer during arrest attempt in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, Md. — A person was shot by Baltimore County police while an attempted arrest in White Marsh on Tuesday morning. According to police, around 6:00 am, detectives were attempting to arrest two wanted suspects at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebenezer Road, when the suspect stuck a police vehicle with their car.
Wbaltv.com
Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves multiple dead, children injured
New details have emerged on Saturday’s mass shooting in west Baltimore as police have released an update on the children who were hurt. 11 News has learned that doctors said the children were not shot but the baby and toddler do have head trauma and other injuries from the car accident that happened when the woman driving them was shot.
Wbaltv.com
Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case
A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
Wbaltv.com
5-year-old boy dead, another hospitalized after fire in Oliver neighborhood
One of two twin boys rescued Saturday morning from a house fire in east Baltimore died at the hospital. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark told 11 News that firefighters were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street, where a house was under heavy fire with thick smoke.
Wbaltv.com
Driver ejected after tractor-trailer falls from I-795 on-ramp bridge
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the Interstate 795 on-ramp bridge from the inner loop of the Beltway, ejecting the driver Monday. The Baltimore County Fire Department said around 1:45 p.m. that I-795 north is shut down as a result of the crash. CHART cameras in...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Honoring Baltimore's best principals
Principals may not be in the classrooms every day, but there's no doubt they're at the heart of their schools. See the recognition one organization wants to give to those administrators, and how you can nominate your favorite principal for this year's award.
Wbaltv.com
Cloudy with showers Tuesday, southern areas could see snow
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be cloudy with colder winds as temps drop down to the low 40's. There is a chance for showers before noon as temps will fall throughout the day into the 30's. Tonight could see some light snow in the areas south of Baltimore after midnight. Be careful because some pavement could become icy. The road conditions could be an issue for that are Wednesday morning as well as temps will top out in the low 40's that day.
Wbaltv.com
Sunday Gardener: Highlights from the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this Sunday Gardener segment we check in from the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show with Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms. She shows us some of what was available at this year's show.
Wbaltv.com
AACPS starts new #BePresent program to enhance safety at schools
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new program in Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended to create a barrier-free learning environment. Superintendent Mark Bedell on Monday announced #BePresent, an initiative that involves community members volunteering to spend time at schools to improve relationships. The superintendent said he created something similar during his time working at the school system in Houston.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: TikTok video takes off; Honoring Kennedy Krieger
A Harford County man's boating app is cruising to a new level of success after a little help from his daughter and a whole lot of TikTok users. (Full story) And, there are special honors for one of the Corporate Plunge teams that will jump into the Chesapeake Bay to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland. (Full story)
