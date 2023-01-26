Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be cloudy with colder winds as temps drop down to the low 40's. There is a chance for showers before noon as temps will fall throughout the day into the 30's. Tonight could see some light snow in the areas south of Baltimore after midnight. Be careful because some pavement could become icy. The road conditions could be an issue for that are Wednesday morning as well as temps will top out in the low 40's that day.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO