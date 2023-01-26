ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Trey Lance, not Brock Purdy, will be 49ers starting QB next season | What's Wright?

The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl journey came to an end with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy left due to an elbow injury but later returned after Josh Johnson exited with a concussion. With many of the Niners key pieces returning, one question remains: their quarterback situation. Purdy was 7-1 in his rookie season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent) but Trey Lance remains on the roster. The team traded three first-round picks to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and Tom Brady-San Francisco rumors are stirring up again. However, Nick Wright is not sold on TB12 returning home and explains why Lance will be the Bay Area's lead man, not Purdy.
The Comeback

49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss

Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes

The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out. Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has ...
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk

Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
NBC Sports

Reddick reveals sinister thoughts as Kroft blocked for Purdy

The Philadelphia Eagles' ferocious pass rush made all the difference in their 31-7 NFC Championship win on Sunday, knocking 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game early and all but sealing a conference title for The City of Brotherly Love. But before Haason Reddick's strip sack of Purdy in...
The Spun

Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game

Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
FOX Sports

Eagles fly to Super Bowl LVII after defeating 49ers 31-7 | THE CARTON SHOW

The Philadelphia Eagles have stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Craig Carton is joined by James Jones to talk the highlights of the game, and together they decide how much of this loss might be on the Niners' defense. With both Brock Purdy getting hurt early, and 4th-string QB Josh Johnson going out, Craig decides how much of a chance the 49ers had without a quarterback.
FOX Sports

Manning vs. Brady, Mahomes vs. Burrow: Nick's problem with these QB comparisons | What's Wright?

The Cincinnati Bengals rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs was renewed once again with the AFC Championship game, and everyone is convinced we'll see Patrick Mahomes face off against Joe Burrow for years to come. But there's a comparison that isn't quite sitting well with Nick Wright, the comparison with two other feuding quarterbacks, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Watch as he pokes holes in the similarities between these legendary QBs and Mahomes and Burrow.
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes was BRILLIANT on one leg in AFC Championship | What's Wright?

Nick Wright celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs victory as they finally end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. AFC Champions once again, Nick details why this game in particular highlighted the strength of the Chiefs, including their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was key in Kansas CIty's win, even with a high-ankle sprain.
NBC Sports

Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries

PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes is the 'greatest QB talent ever seen' | THE HERD

The Kansas City Chiefs silenced the Cincinnati Bengals, city and even mayor with a 23-20 AFC Championship Game win. Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns on an injured ankle to send the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. Colin Cowherd explains why Mahomes 'is the greatest QB talent' he has ever seen.
FOX Sports

Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: When the best-laid plans go awry

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
