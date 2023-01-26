The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl journey came to an end with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy left due to an elbow injury but later returned after Josh Johnson exited with a concussion. With many of the Niners key pieces returning, one question remains: their quarterback situation. Purdy was 7-1 in his rookie season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent) but Trey Lance remains on the roster. The team traded three first-round picks to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and Tom Brady-San Francisco rumors are stirring up again. However, Nick Wright is not sold on TB12 returning home and explains why Lance will be the Bay Area's lead man, not Purdy.

21 HOURS AGO