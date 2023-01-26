Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, not Brock Purdy, will be 49ers starting QB next season | What's Wright?
The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl journey came to an end with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy left due to an elbow injury but later returned after Josh Johnson exited with a concussion. With many of the Niners key pieces returning, one question remains: their quarterback situation. Purdy was 7-1 in his rookie season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent) but Trey Lance remains on the roster. The team traded three first-round picks to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and Tom Brady-San Francisco rumors are stirring up again. However, Nick Wright is not sold on TB12 returning home and explains why Lance will be the Bay Area's lead man, not Purdy.
49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss
Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes
The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out. Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has ...
Look: Eagles Have 5-Word Message After Winning NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII after a dominating defensive performance on Sunday. The Eagles held the San Francisco 49ers to just one score in their 31-7 NFC Championship victory. Now, one win away from being national champions, the team can't contain its ...
49ers' roughing the punter penalty draws scrutiny in intense NFC Championship
In the third quarter, NFL officiating came under fire once again in the NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
thecomeback.com
Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during NFC Championship loss, NFL world reacts
During the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cameras panned to Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When 49er fans saw Jimmy G, injured and out with an ankle injury, he was smiling ear-to-ear. This did not sit well with some fans who thought he should be...
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew debate best QB in closing minutes ft. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, & Jalen Hurts
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew debate which QB they want with the ball in their hands to close the game between Bengals' Joe Burrow, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Eagles' Jalen Hurts, and 49ers' Brock Purdy. The "FOX NFL Sunday" also touch on topics such as which team has the best offense and defense.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
Look: Steve Young's Message For The 49ers Is Going Viral
The San Francisco 49ers have forged on this season without Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and now Brock Purdy it appears. Purdy was forced from today's NFC Conference Championship game with an elbow injury. Brock suffered the ailment in the first quarter as his arm was grabbed during a pass ...
NBC Sports
Reddick reveals sinister thoughts as Kroft blocked for Purdy
The Philadelphia Eagles' ferocious pass rush made all the difference in their 31-7 NFC Championship win on Sunday, knocking 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game early and all but sealing a conference title for The City of Brotherly Love. But before Haason Reddick's strip sack of Purdy in...
Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game
Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
FOX Sports
Eagles fly to Super Bowl LVII after defeating 49ers 31-7 | THE CARTON SHOW
The Philadelphia Eagles have stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Craig Carton is joined by James Jones to talk the highlights of the game, and together they decide how much of this loss might be on the Niners' defense. With both Brock Purdy getting hurt early, and 4th-string QB Josh Johnson going out, Craig decides how much of a chance the 49ers had without a quarterback.
FOX Sports
Manning vs. Brady, Mahomes vs. Burrow: Nick's problem with these QB comparisons | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs was renewed once again with the AFC Championship game, and everyone is convinced we'll see Patrick Mahomes face off against Joe Burrow for years to come. But there's a comparison that isn't quite sitting well with Nick Wright, the comparison with two other feuding quarterbacks, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Watch as he pokes holes in the similarities between these legendary QBs and Mahomes and Burrow.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes was BRILLIANT on one leg in AFC Championship | What's Wright?
Nick Wright celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs victory as they finally end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. AFC Champions once again, Nick details why this game in particular highlighted the strength of the Chiefs, including their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was key in Kansas CIty's win, even with a high-ankle sprain.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries
PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is the 'greatest QB talent ever seen' | THE HERD
The Kansas City Chiefs silenced the Cincinnati Bengals, city and even mayor with a 23-20 AFC Championship Game win. Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns on an injured ankle to send the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. Colin Cowherd explains why Mahomes 'is the greatest QB talent' he has ever seen.
FOX Sports
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: When the best-laid plans go awry
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
