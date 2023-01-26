Read full article on original website
techxplore.com
Exxon scientists accurately forecast climate change in the 1970s. What if we had listened to them and acted then?
Writers of speculative- and science-fiction often identify a key point in time and explore how a seemingly insignificant event might change the path of humanity. One of these moments came in the 1970s when oil giant Exxon chose to ignore its own commissioned research on the impact of fossil fuels. A new analysis published in the journal Science has found that Exxon's forecasts from that era have proven incredibly accurate, yet it did not act to prevent its own predictions from happening.
techxplore.com
Biorefinery uses microbial fuel cell to upcycle resistant plant waste
When nature designed lignin—the fibrous, woody material that gives plants their rigid structure—it didn't cut any corners. Incredibly slow to break down, lignin is so sturdy and long lasting that it is resistant to bacteria and rot. So what happens to all the lignin waste from farmlands, breweries...
techxplore.com
A way to produce hydrogen directly from untreated sea water
A team of engineering and materials scientists from China, Australia and the U.S. has developed a process for using sea water to produce hydrogen without having to first pretreat the water. In their paper published in the journal Nature Energy, the group describes their new process and how well it worked compared to other processes that involve pretreated water.
techxplore.com
How 'zero-trust' could enable safe data exchange in space
Incidents such as the 2021 Colonial Pipeline hack and ransomware attacks on U.S. colleges and universities illustrate the importance of robust cybersecurity measures that protect the technologies and services that people rely on for everything from utilities and education to banking and communication. Gregory Falco, assistant professor in the Johns...
techxplore.com
Data-driven heating can reduce energy consumption in buildings
Data-driven heating reduces energy consumption in buildings. As prices shoot through the roof, business property managers are having to get smarter at controlling energy consumption—and heating offers a lot of potential savings. The Norwegian research institute, SINTEF, is currently working with software developers Kiona and property managers DNB Næringseiendom...
techxplore.com
Exploring how to add hidden electronic watermarks to works written by AI systems
A team of computer scientists at the University of Maryland has developed a means of adding watermarks to text generated by AI systems. They have posted a paper describing their approach on the arXiv preprint server. Text generating AI systems such as ChatGPT have been in the news a lot...
techxplore.com
A framework that could improve the social intelligence of home assistants
Existing artificial intelligence agents and robots only help humans when they are explicitly instructed to do so. In other words, they do not intuitively determine how they could be of assistance at a given moment, but rather wait for humans to tell them what they need help with. Researchers at...
techxplore.com
New fabric coating could drastically reduce microplastic pollution from washing clothes
A team of University of Toronto Engineering researchers, led by Professor Kevin Golovin, have designed a solution to reduce the amount of microplastic fibers that are shed when clothes made of synthetic fabrics are washed. In a world swamped by fast fashion—an industry that produces a high-volume of cheaply made...
techxplore.com
Reliable European demand fuels US natural gas boom
Rising demand from Europe has added to a US natural gas investment boom even as the industry struggles to overcome opposition to pipeline construction. Production of the fuel reached 3.1 trillion cubic feet for the month of October, according to the most recently available US data, an all-time high and up almost 50 percent from the level a decade ago.
techxplore.com
More EV charging stations amp up home values
As electric vehicles continues to speed ahead in the market, a new study from the University of Maryland's Center for Global Sustainability (CGS) found that homebuyers are willing to pay a premium in areas where it's easy to top up those electrons in the batteries of their plug-in rides. The...
techxplore.com
New method to control electron spin paves the way for efficient quantum computers
Quantum science has the potential to revolutionize modern technology with more efficient computers, communication, and sensing devices. Challenges remain in achieving these technological goals, however, including how to precisely manipulate information in quantum systems. In a paper published in Nature Physics, a group of researchers from the University of Rochester,...
