Writers of speculative- and science-fiction often identify a key point in time and explore how a seemingly insignificant event might change the path of humanity. One of these moments came in the 1970s when oil giant Exxon chose to ignore its own commissioned research on the impact of fossil fuels. A new analysis published in the journal Science has found that Exxon's forecasts from that era have proven incredibly accurate, yet it did not act to prevent its own predictions from happening.

1 DAY AGO