ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techxplore.com

Exxon scientists accurately forecast climate change in the 1970s. What if we had listened to them and acted then?

Writers of speculative- and science-fiction often identify a key point in time and explore how a seemingly insignificant event might change the path of humanity. One of these moments came in the 1970s when oil giant Exxon chose to ignore its own commissioned research on the impact of fossil fuels. A new analysis published in the journal Science has found that Exxon's forecasts from that era have proven incredibly accurate, yet it did not act to prevent its own predictions from happening.
techxplore.com

Biorefinery uses microbial fuel cell to upcycle resistant plant waste

When nature designed lignin—the fibrous, woody material that gives plants their rigid structure—it didn't cut any corners. Incredibly slow to break down, lignin is so sturdy and long lasting that it is resistant to bacteria and rot. So what happens to all the lignin waste from farmlands, breweries...
techxplore.com

A way to produce hydrogen directly from untreated sea water

A team of engineering and materials scientists from China, Australia and the U.S. has developed a process for using sea water to produce hydrogen without having to first pretreat the water. In their paper published in the journal Nature Energy, the group describes their new process and how well it worked compared to other processes that involve pretreated water.
techxplore.com

How 'zero-trust' could enable safe data exchange in space

Incidents such as the 2021 Colonial Pipeline hack and ransomware attacks on U.S. colleges and universities illustrate the importance of robust cybersecurity measures that protect the technologies and services that people rely on for everything from utilities and education to banking and communication. Gregory Falco, assistant professor in the Johns...
techxplore.com

Data-driven heating can reduce energy consumption in buildings

Data-driven heating reduces energy consumption in buildings. As prices shoot through the roof, business property managers are having to get smarter at controlling energy consumption—and heating offers a lot of potential savings. The Norwegian research institute, SINTEF, is currently working with software developers Kiona and property managers DNB Næringseiendom...
techxplore.com

A framework that could improve the social intelligence of home assistants

Existing artificial intelligence agents and robots only help humans when they are explicitly instructed to do so. In other words, they do not intuitively determine how they could be of assistance at a given moment, but rather wait for humans to tell them what they need help with. Researchers at...
techxplore.com

New fabric coating could drastically reduce microplastic pollution from washing clothes

A team of University of Toronto Engineering researchers, led by Professor Kevin Golovin, have designed a solution to reduce the amount of microplastic fibers that are shed when clothes made of synthetic fabrics are washed. In a world swamped by fast fashion—an industry that produces a high-volume of cheaply made...
techxplore.com

Reliable European demand fuels US natural gas boom

Rising demand from Europe has added to a US natural gas investment boom even as the industry struggles to overcome opposition to pipeline construction. Production of the fuel reached 3.1 trillion cubic feet for the month of October, according to the most recently available US data, an all-time high and up almost 50 percent from the level a decade ago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
techxplore.com

More EV charging stations amp up home values

As electric vehicles continues to speed ahead in the market, a new study from the University of Maryland's Center for Global Sustainability (CGS) found that homebuyers are willing to pay a premium in areas where it's easy to top up those electrons in the batteries of their plug-in rides. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
techxplore.com

New method to control electron spin paves the way for efficient quantum computers

Quantum science has the potential to revolutionize modern technology with more efficient computers, communication, and sensing devices. Challenges remain in achieving these technological goals, however, including how to precisely manipulate information in quantum systems. In a paper published in Nature Physics, a group of researchers from the University of Rochester,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy