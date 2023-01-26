Read full article on original website
Related
techxplore.com
Making computer science research more accessible in India
Imagine that you are teaching a technical subject to children in a small village. They are eager to learn, but you face a problem: There are few resources to educate them in their mother tongue. This is a common experience in India, where the quality of textbooks written in many...
techxplore.com
Exploring how to add hidden electronic watermarks to works written by AI systems
A team of computer scientists at the University of Maryland has developed a means of adding watermarks to text generated by AI systems. They have posted a paper describing their approach on the arXiv preprint server. Text generating AI systems such as ChatGPT have been in the news a lot...
techxplore.com
Scientists illuminate barrier to next-generation battery that charges very quickly
New lithium metal batteries with solid electrolytes are lightweight, inflammable, pack a lot of energy, and can be recharged very quickly, but they have been slow to develop due to mysterious short circuiting and failure. Now, researchers at Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory say they have solved the mystery.
techxplore.com
Under pressure: Breakthrough new material solves problem of wearable sensors
A team of researchers, led by Trisha L. Andrew, professor of chemistry and chemical engineering at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, recently announced that they have synthesized a new material that solves one of the most difficult problems in the quest to create wearable, unobtrusive sensitive sensors: the problem of pressure.
techxplore.com
New method to control electron spin paves the way for efficient quantum computers
Quantum science has the potential to revolutionize modern technology with more efficient computers, communication, and sensing devices. Challenges remain in achieving these technological goals, however, including how to precisely manipulate information in quantum systems. In a paper published in Nature Physics, a group of researchers from the University of Rochester,...
techxplore.com
First step for smart port facilities: Maintain fenders with drone and AI combination
With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, there is an increasing need around the globe for the maintenance of port facilities by utilizing drones. Moreover, it has become more essential to ensure proactive maintenance of port facilities to secure their sustainable safety and serviceability since the number of aging port facilities in Republic of Korea, which are to exceed 30 years of service life by 2030, is expected to increase by about 50%.
techxplore.com
Researchers develop a novel reconfigurable device that can bridge the gap between processor and memory
Developing energy efficient high performing computing devices (i.e., devices that not only consume little power, but also compute information rapidly) is a key goal of edge computing research. Combining the memory components and units that perform shift register operations is a potential way to achieve this goal. Most computing devices...
techxplore.com
How 'zero-trust' could enable safe data exchange in space
Incidents such as the 2021 Colonial Pipeline hack and ransomware attacks on U.S. colleges and universities illustrate the importance of robust cybersecurity measures that protect the technologies and services that people rely on for everything from utilities and education to banking and communication. Gregory Falco, assistant professor in the Johns...
techxplore.com
Autonomous steering system keeps human drivers engaged
Researchers from EPFL and JTEKT Corporation have developed an automated driving system based on the concept of "collaborative steering," which aims to increase transportation safety, efficiency, and comfort by encouraging active interaction between autonomous vehicles and their human drivers. Autonomous driving technologies have already been integrated into many mass-produced vehicles,...
techxplore.com
AI voice tool 'misused' as deepfakes flood web forum
A British AI firm said it was rethinking its "safeguards" after its audio tool was used to clone celebrity voices and have them say racist and homophobic slurs. Eleven Labs tweeted on Monday that it had been a "crazy weekend" and admitted to finding "an increasing number of voice cloning misuse cases" just days after it released a demo version of the tool.
techxplore.com
A fairy-like robot flies by the power of wind and light
The development of stimuli-responsive polymers has brought about a wealth of material-related opportunities for next-generation small-scale, wirelessly controlled soft-bodied robots. For some time now, engineers have known how to use these materials to make small robots that can walk, swim and jump. So far, no one has been able to make them fly.
Comments / 0