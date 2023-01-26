ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Holy Cross retires jerseys of 5 women's basketball legends in splendid ceremonies

WORCESTER — Amy (O’Brien) Davagian’s uncle, Phil Karpowich, lives on College Street, right across from the main entrance to Holy Cross, and when Davagian was about 8 years old, Karpowich, her biggest fan and father figure, started taking her to HC football games and women’s basketball games. In the Fitton Field stands, Davagian would drink hot cocoa and watch the cheerleaders, and at the Hart Center, she would cheer on Annie Davis, Mary Helen Walker, Kris Shields...
WORCESTER, MA
94.3 WCYY

New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America

One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
CHICOPEE, MA
WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center

Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
DUXBURY, MA
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
WCVB

Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts

BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 9 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Body Found Beneath Snow at The Beacon,' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 9 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI

Community Policy