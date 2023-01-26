Read full article on original website
Holy Cross retires jerseys of 5 women's basketball legends in splendid ceremonies
WORCESTER — Amy (O’Brien) Davagian’s uncle, Phil Karpowich, lives on College Street, right across from the main entrance to Holy Cross, and when Davagian was about 8 years old, Karpowich, her biggest fan and father figure, started taking her to HC football games and women’s basketball games. In the Fitton Field stands, Davagian would drink hot cocoa and watch the cheerleaders, and at the Hart Center, she would cheer on Annie Davis, Mary Helen Walker, Kris Shields...
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
2/4 Old Navy, a retailer known for its wide variety of clothing items, is set to open its doors at The Center at Hobbs Brook retail plaza in Sturbridge Feb. 4. The new store will take over the retail space where an Old Navy store did business for many years. Since its closing,...
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
Free tax aid program for Mass. residents starts Monday in Worcester
Tax season is here and it’s time to collect and collate the paperwork, dig out receipts from unused purses and figure out how to file state and federal taxes. An onerous task. But for Massachusetts’ lowest-wage earners, help is available. The Massachusetts Association for Community Action, a network...
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Three SE Massachusetts Men Arrested in Connection to Massive Fraud Scheme
Three men from southeastern Massachusetts have been arrested along with four others in connection to a multi-million dollar federal COVID funding fraud scheme — with one South Easton man accused of buying a Rolls Royce and French bulldogs with the funds. The seven people allegedly involved in the multi-state...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Glazy Susan customers in Worcester wait for doughnuts Friday before closing
Maya Angeles’ friends credit her with turning them on to Glazy Susan in Worcester. The owners of the doughnut shop, Joe and Susan Skrzek, announced on Jan. 7 they would be closing on Jan. 29. Angeles and a group of her fellow Worcester Polytechnic Institute students waited in line...
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
WCVB
Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts
BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
Longmeadow middle school closed due to threat
Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow is closed Friday, following the discovery of a threat Thursday afternoon.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 9 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Body Found Beneath Snow at The Beacon,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 9 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
