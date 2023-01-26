Read full article on original website
New York “Name A Snowplow” Contest Crowns 40 Hilarious Winners
Winters in New York can be no joke, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun along the way. With blizzards, bomb cyclones, and lake effect snow keeping Western New York snowplows busy, Erie County decided to make things a bit more personal - by giving residents an opportunity to name the county's fleet of snowplows.
4 New York Cities Among Snowiest in Nation
There are lots of places in America that get a lot of snow. All across the country in the north, central plains, rocky mountains, northwest, and other areas, snow is a regular part of life for millions of people in the United States of America. It's so much a part...
Dreams & Hard Work Put Upstate New York Native In Super Bowl LVII
"This is something you dream about your whole life," is how Philadelphia Eagles head coach, Nick Sirianni opened his post-NFC Championship game press conference. That dream began playing in Sirianni's head many years ago in a small town in Upstate New York. Football was in Sirianni's blood and so was...
Rasmus Dahlin’s Favorite Restaurant in Buffalo
The Buffalo Sabres have one game remaining before the NHL All-Star break, which will last 10 days. The Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night, which will be their first home game in two weeks, after their very successful five-game road trip. Buffalo earned nine out of a possible 10 points and are just one point out of the final wild card playoff spot with 33 games left.
‘From The Heart': Hear Buffalo’s Hamlin Speak for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest
For the first time since going into cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023, Damar Hamlin has spoken publicly. On Saturday evening, the football world was greeted by a video from Hamlin, produced by he and the Buffalo Bills, on his personal Instagram feed. Hamlin used the platform to thank his family, the medical professionals who helped save his life, and the millions of people who have supported his recovery.
Bills Player Tweets What Sounds Like a Goodbye to Buffalo
For 30 teams, the off-season is here and that includes the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals, who were both eliminated in the conference championship games. That list also includes the Buffalo Bills, who have some very tough decisions to make with pending free agents and additions they have to make through free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, in order to improve on this year's divisional round loss to the Bengals.
