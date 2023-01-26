Read full article on original website
CEO pay cuts could be just the start
CNN — Corporate boards are slashing the pay of some leading CEOs in a new trend that could just be getting started. The pay cuts are hitting some of America's best-known and highest-paid bosses, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.
This Week: Fed rates, Alphabet earnings, employment update
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve will meet this week and announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point, which would mark...
Jobs report to give further clues about where economy is headed
CNN — The Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates again on Wednesday. But will it be another half-point hike or just a quarter-point increase? And what about the rest of the year?. The Fed's actions beyond this week's meeting will depend primarily on whether inflation is truly...
Here's why you should always wait for the earnings call
CNN — Investors are pretty bad at living in the moment. We're currently in the thick of fourth quarter earnings reports, but traders don't seem to care about how companies fared during the final months of 2022. They're more focused on what's going to happen in the future. Case-in-point:...
Is this the beginning of the end for Big Oil's windfall?
CNN — Oil and gas companies have had two years of skyrocketing growth, but this earnings season could mark the beginning of their descent back down to earth. Wall Street analysts say that Big Oil has passed its peak, but the ride down will be slow — these companies will still bring in remarkably large profits for a while.
