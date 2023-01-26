ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Southbound Interstate 17 closed in Phoenix after crash

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night following a serious crash, transportation officials said. The lanes were closed at Cactus Road around 8:40 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers were advised to expect heavy delays near the area. There was...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Live blog: Winter system moves through Arizona Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — We're in for a chilly Tuesday as another storm system brings lower temperatures and precipitation into Arizona. Right now there are showers over the west Valley, with more expected to move eastward as the morning progresses. The system, originating in southern California will bring rain to the...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Businesses, hotels prepare for large crowds during Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The next two weeks will be crazy here in the Valley with the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open coming to town. As a result, many businesses are counting on a major boost in revenue. Scottsdale is pretty busy on any weekend, but with both events happening the same week, hotels and restaurants are preparing for what they’re calling a big wave of people.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Fire Department in crisis

Teen shot, suspect on the loose after shooting near Ahwatukee high school. The shooting comes at the heels of multiple school threats made over the last few days at Mountain Pointe High School. Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen since 2014. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

DPS: 1 dead after crash on I-10 at Chandler Boulevard

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries following a rollover crash on I-10 early Saturday morning, DPS said. Details on the crash are limited at this time, but authorities said that the vehicle rolled in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Chandler Boulevard around 1:44 a.m.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: THE LAST HITMAN Episode 1: The New Year’s Eve murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On New Year’s Eve heading into 1981, the Redmond family was getting ready for their holiday party at their Phoenix, Arizona home. When three unknown men showed up, including a police officer, the family let them in. That’s when everything took a horrific turn. With multiple people dead from an execution-style hit, the investigation began to figure out who these men were and why the Redmond family was targeted.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect after shooting at Ahwatukee gas station

Teen shot, suspect on the loose after shooting near Ahwatukee high school. The shooting comes at the heels of multiple school threats made over the last few days at Mountain Pointe High School. Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen since 2014. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly shooting involving officers under investigation in Goodyear

Teen shot, suspect on the loose after shooting near Ahwatukee high school. The shooting comes at the heels of multiple school threats made over the last few days at Mountain Pointe High School. Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen since 2014. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed on US-60 in rollover crash near Gold Canyon, DPS says

Two people died on US-60 near Gold Canyon during a rollover crash, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Saturday, Jan. 28. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Peralta Road, just miles from Gold Canyon around 6. Lanes were closed during an investigation but have since reopened.
GOLD CANYON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, NV — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TUCSON, AZ

