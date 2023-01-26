Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
KTAR.com
Southbound Interstate 17 closed in Phoenix after crash
PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night following a serious crash, transportation officials said. The lanes were closed at Cactus Road around 8:40 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers were advised to expect heavy delays near the area. There was...
12news.com
Live blog: Winter system moves through Arizona Tuesday morning
PHOENIX — We're in for a chilly Tuesday as another storm system brings lower temperatures and precipitation into Arizona. Right now there are showers over the west Valley, with more expected to move eastward as the morning progresses. The system, originating in southern California will bring rain to the...
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire Department deals with long response times as population booms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In an emergency, seconds matter and there’s a national standard when it comes to response times. The Phoenix Fire Department’s number is nearly twice that, due in part to the rapid growth of the city’s population. Phoenix Fire Department is in crisis. Arizona’s...
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
AZFamily
Kinder Morgan aiming to reopen Coolidge pipeline following deadly 2021 explosion
COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been nearly two years since a gas line exploded in Coolidge, which killed a father and his daughter. Now, Kinder Morgan’s El Paso Natural Gas Company, L.L.C (EPNG) wants to resume operation of the line. In a statement, EPNG confirmed it’s submitted...
AZFamily
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
AZFamily
Businesses, hotels prepare for large crowds during Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The next two weeks will be crazy here in the Valley with the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open coming to town. As a result, many businesses are counting on a major boost in revenue. Scottsdale is pretty busy on any weekend, but with both events happening the same week, hotels and restaurants are preparing for what they’re calling a big wave of people.
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire Department in crisis
Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence
Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. The post Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence appeared first on KYMA.
12news.com
DPS: 1 dead after crash on I-10 at Chandler Boulevard
PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries following a rollover crash on I-10 early Saturday morning, DPS said. Details on the crash are limited at this time, but authorities said that the vehicle rolled in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Chandler Boulevard around 1:44 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
KTAR.com
U.S. Dept. of Energy approves funds for Arizona’s updated Weatherization Assistance Plan
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Energy recently approved the Arizona Department of Housing’s updated Weatherization Assistance Program plan. The DOE is expected to release 35% of total funding to the state as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which amounts to $47 million, according to a press release.
AZFamily
Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen by hospital patient
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is facing charges after police said she stole an ambulance from outside a Valley hospital, but it’s now the third time a Buckeye Valley Fire District ambulance has been stolen by patients outside a hospital over the past few years. So...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: THE LAST HITMAN Episode 1: The New Year’s Eve murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On New Year’s Eve heading into 1981, the Redmond family was getting ready for their holiday party at their Phoenix, Arizona home. When three unknown men showed up, including a police officer, the family let them in. That’s when everything took a horrific turn. With multiple people dead from an execution-style hit, the investigation began to figure out who these men were and why the Redmond family was targeted.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect after shooting at Ahwatukee gas station
AZFamily
Deadly shooting involving officers under investigation in Goodyear
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed on US-60 in rollover crash near Gold Canyon, DPS says
Two people died on US-60 near Gold Canyon during a rollover crash, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Saturday, Jan. 28. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Peralta Road, just miles from Gold Canyon around 6. Lanes were closed during an investigation but have since reopened.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Rainy morning in Phoenix; snow in Northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day morning across the Valley, with widespread showers developing across town. Look for mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of only 58 degrees today. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning. A storm system continues to impact our state...
ABC 15 News
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, NV — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than...
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
